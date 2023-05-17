Google Could Soon Activate Dashcam Mode on Android and Pixel

Android already offers a handful of third-party apps that turn your smartphone into a dashcam or a car's digital video recorder when driving. But Google could like the idea of turning the core functionality of these apps into a standalone feature baked into Android phones or Pixels after clues were uncovered.

In the decompiled upcoming version of the Personal Safety app, 9to5Google has found that Google is working on a new feature called Dashcam. The outlet managed to activate the feature right on the app which will come as a separate tool along with the Safety Check within the Be Prepared section.

How to turn your Google Pixel phone into a dashcam

As the name implies, the Dashcam lets you activate your phone into a car digital video recorder. Upon further navigating, you will be prompted to set it up. There are also notes that say all unsaved videos are deleted from the device after 3 days and that each recording can last up to 24 hours. Meanwhile, the last page lets you pick if the audio will be recorded as well.

Google's new Dashcam feature on the Personal Safety app. / © 9to5Google

Right in the Dashcam settings, there are options to manually start recording videos or automatically initiate it once your phone connects to a Bluetooth device. Accessing the recorded videos is done in the settings too. At the same time, there are no indications that Dashcam will be integrated into the Car Crash Detection feature of Pixel. Hence, this could be a separate feature altogether.

In terms of compatibility, it's unclear if Dashcam find its way to Android handsets considering Personal Safety is only available to Pixel and recently to the Nothing Phone (1). But it might be possible that Google may let Android OEMs integrate the functionalities through their customized safety services. Furthermore, the feature could be included in the upcoming June Pixel firmware or possibly come as an app update.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a Save $50 when ordering the Google Pixel 7a from Amazon. To device database

What are your thoughts on turning your phone into a dashcam? Would prefer this over a dedicated car video recorder device? Let us hear your answers in the comment section below.