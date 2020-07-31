Google One: new features for iOS and Android users

Two years ago, Google launched the service, simply named One, which includes comprehensive online storage of up to 2 TB. This was followed last year by an automatic smartphone backup for Android devices.

The company has now announced a number of new features for the subscription service. For example, there is a new app for Android users to manage their storage. The storage manager can also be accessed via a web interface, which allows users to clean up data stored in the cloud.

The smartphone backup is now also included free of charge – even if you're not a paying Google One user. This free backup uses the standard 15 GB included, so it can quickly become scarce depending on the amount of data. By completing the subscription, you can therefore expand the storage to 100 GB, 200 GB or 2 TB. The prices range from 1.99 Euro/month to 9.99 Euro/month. Those who pay annually in advance receive an additional discount.

This is what the Android app for Google One looks like. / © Google

Google One: More possibilities for iOS users

The backup feature on Android is able to back up various things on Google's own platform, including apps and short messages. Now, the company also announced a backup solution for iOS users. Due to the limitations for third-party apps, this only includes photos, videos, contacts, and calendar entries.

While the new Google One app for Android can already be downloaded from the Play Store, the iOS version will follow in the coming days. As already mentioned, the price for the paid service starts at around €2 per month. The storage space can be shared with family members. The offer also includes assistance from Google support.

Those who choose one of the more expensive options with 200 GB or 2 TB will also receive a discount of 3 or 10 percent in the Google Store. Google also promises to expand its offerings for paying customers in the future.

The featured image at the top of this article shows the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.