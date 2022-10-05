Google unveils Nest WiFi Pro and wired Doorbell 2 with Matter support

Google is avoiding clogging its Pixel event with other product launches. Announced ahead are the new Nest WiFi Pro mesh router with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity along with the improved wired Nest Doorbell 2. The search giant has also teased a revamped Google Home app for mobile and Wear OS while adding support for Chrome browser.

TL;DR

Just in time for the Matter release, Google has unveiled new smart home products that are fully compatible with the universal home standard. Both the Nest WiFi Pro and 2nd gen Nest Doorbell share some color finishes with the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The pair is available to pre-order today for the price of $200 and $180, respectively.

Google's first router with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

The Nest WiFi Pro (2022) with Wi-Fi 6E comes with glossy and rounded table-top design. Unfortunately, it has dropped Google Assistant function and support to previous meshes and nodes. Which means it now works as a standalone mesh router without the speaker and microphones. However, users will be able to connect it with the same model through Ethernet cable for a more robust network.

Google Nest WiFi Pro router drops Google voice assistant feature / © Google

Other advantages of the Google Nest WiFi Pro are the Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and built-in Thread radios. The former taps the 6GHz frequency providing faster and more stable connection than the 2.4/5GHz frequency on older models. According to Google, a single Nest WiFi Pro can cover 2,200 sq. feet of area with up to 5.4Gbps ideal speed.

Wired Nest Doorbell 2

In addition, Google introduced a wired Nest Doorbell 2 or 2nd gen model with reduced footprint. The camera-equipped doorbell boasts a 3:4 aspect ratio to match most vertical viewing in smartphones. While it is stuck with 960p video resolution, Google says the updated software behind it produces fined-tuned image quality and better AI recognition.

What comes free with the smart doorbell camera are smart notifications and live video with two-way audio. The basic Nest Aware subscriptions at $6/monthly allows for 30-day event history access. Bumping it to Nest Aware Plus adds 24/7 video history for 10 days and up to 60 days of event access.

Google Home app to add Spaces and automation line editor as well as Chrome browser support / © Google

All-new Google Home app for mobile, Wear OS and Chrome

The latest version of Google Home app for mobile and Wear OS (3) has been announced too. It will ship with a refreshed interface that highlights Spaces and automation sections on top of better navigation and controls.

Google mentions that users will be able to customize the Spaces or create own automation lines through the editor—both features are scheduled to arrive next year. Lastly, the app's camera features are planned to be rolled to Chrome browser.