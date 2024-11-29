Hot topics

Google Messages Gets Serious About RCS Ads with New STOP Button

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google apps with the Messages app
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While Google has been busy adding new features and integrating RCS into its Messages app, there are still unresolved issues, notably the influx of spam messages and unwanted ads from business accounts. However, Google appears to be addressing this problem with a new tool aimed at reducing the spam users receive.

Currently, the only way to stop unwanted messages is by manually blocking the sender. This process is set to change with an upcoming Google Messages update.

A New Way to Stop Spam RCS Messages

According to findings from the latest beta version of Google Messages (via Android Authority), Google is testing a new method to help users manage spam without fully blocking the sender.

Similar to WhatsApp's recent feature, users will see a new STOP button displayed alongside the VISIT button for links below messages. Tapping STOP will confirm that “you will no longer receive notifications” from the sender. Notably, this doesn’t block the number entirely but instead mutes all message notifications from it.

Two smartphones displaying Tata NeuCard messages with options to visit or stop notifications.
Google Messages' new anti-spam RCS feature will be in the form of a STOP button placed below a chat. / © Android Authority, Edit by nextpit

Likewise, if users wish to re-enable notifications, they can simply type 'Start' in the chat box and send this to the number.

In addition to the new STOP button, Google still provides the option to block suspicious numbers and report unwanted messages. Blocking will prevent any further messages from reaching your number.

Currently, this feature is limited to RCS business accounts, but support for individual users is expected in the future. However, Google has yet to announce a public release date.

Spam Management Features in Other Apps

Beyond Google Messages, WhatsApp recently introduced an anti-spam feature that allows users to mark messages as “uninteresting” or block promotional content from businesses entirely.

Are you using Google Messages on your Android phone? Do you think this new feature will be a valuable addition? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Android Authority

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing