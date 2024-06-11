Hot topics

Google June Pixel Feature Drop: All Vital Features in This Update

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel 8a Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Less than a month after Google unveiled a host of new features in the Android feature drop, a fresh batch of improvements is rolling out with the new June Pixel feature drop update. While some have been previewed before, there are additions that seem to bring meaningful changes to the Pixel 8 line and other Pixel smartphones and devices.

On-device AI for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a

Perhaps, the most important is the arrival of Gemini Nano for Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8a (review). Google the AI model is still in a beta phase and can only be accessed by activating the developer mode from the settings in these handsets.

It was originally announced that the AI model would be an exclusive feature on the Pixel 8 Pro (review) until Google backtracked its plan and instead promised to bring it to other Tensor G3-powered devices. The AI model should enable on-device processes like summaries for the recorder and smart replies in Gboard while it powers the chatbot of the same name.

Project your Pixel 8's screen to larger displays via USB-C

Google is giving the Pixel 8 series the ability to connect with external monitors through USB-C. It has been a long-requested feature to add support for display output with TVs and monitors via wired connection on top of wireless casting, and it's finally happening with this update. As usual, you'll need a compatible cable and monitor to use the function.

Google's June Pixel Feature Drop update
Google's June Pixel Feature Drop update adds external monitor support via USB-C, lens switcher, and Lookup feature to Pixel smartphones. / © Google

Offline Find My Device tracking

Back at last year's I/O, Google said it is bringing offline finding or tracking to Android devices and confirmed this year that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come with the feature. Now, the latest Pixel feature drop also confirms that the Pixel 8a is taking advantage of offline tracking, which is no surprise as it runs on the same Tensor G3 as those flagship models.

As stated by Google, the Find My Device network and app can locate a Pixel handset up to 23 hours that it has been switched off or that the battery has died out.

A better camera app

There are two enhancements coming in the Pixel camera app as well. First is the best moment shot supporting HDR+ shooting mode, which was only possible when you are in the standard photo mode. This is available to the Pixel 6 and newer models, Pixel Fold (review), and Pixel Tablet (review).

The second is the redesigned lens switcher in the app that now places the toggle for wide, ultrawide, and telephoto directly when taking photos. The change benefits the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Fold that come with a telephoto snapper.

More features in the Pixel feature drop: Lookup and smart home widgets

Google's Pixel Fold and Pixel 6 and newer models are also getting a new Lookup feature in the phone app. You can tap on an unknown number from your recent call logs and then select Lookup to reverse search the number and should possibly identify the caller.

The rest of the features in the Pixel feature drop were already showcased last month. These include the Google Home Favorites widgets that you can add on your Pixel smartphone or Pixel Watch home screen, adding quicker access to your smart home devices and controls.

Google's May Pixel Feature Drop update
The May Android Feature Drop update is adding smart home widgets for Wear OS and PayPal support in the Wallet app. / © Google

Furthermore, PayPal comes to the Google Wallet app and this is compatible to Pixel Watch and Wear OS 3-powered smartwatches and newer. Presently, it is available in Germany and the USA.

Which are your favorite new features from this Pixel feature drop? And have you received the update? Share with us in the comment section.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing