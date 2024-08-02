While Google already rolled out Gemini to replace Assistant on many Android devices, the new generative chatbot's scope on those devices is still pretty much hindered by missing extensions for apps and services. This leaves Google's Assistant to handle many of those tasks. That is now changing as the company begins to ship the necessary extensions.

Google initially previewed many of those extensions at I/O 2024, but it didn't specify the timeline when these add-ons to arrive. Now, there are new hints from the latest Google Workspace apps including Keep, Tasks, and Calendar where Gemini support could arrive soon.

How will Gemini work with other Google apps?

Android Authority managed to activate these features despite them not being officially rolled out. For example, the news outlet tested it out by giving Gemini prompts to create notes or lists on the Keep app. It also showed how the chatbot could manage notes, such as the ability to add or remove items from a list. Apart from the more complex prompts, you can also perform the basics like pulling out and opening a note.

The entire process was shown in a floating window similar to when one uses Gemini with other apps. In addition, it appears users will be presented with related notes before confirming the action, but it can also be possible the request will be processed immediately.

Gemini to fully replace Assistant on more Google apps including Keep and Calendar / © Android Authority

Apart from the Keep app, a new extension for Tasks was also revealed. Essentially, once Gemini support begins, users can create reminders and tasks. Similar to Keep, you can also view the task lists or manage what you've created in the Tasks app.

As for the Calendar app and Gemini integration, other tasks you can perform include creating events with a specified date and time or editing existing events such as a meeting via a voice prompt. As usual, performing the basic actions and commands are possible.

Gemini is coming to more Google apps

Besides Workspace apps, Gemini is also coming to Google Home and the stock phone/dialer app. With Home support arriving in the future, you will be able to control your connected smart home devices without Gemini handing over the task to Assistant. Likewise, with Gemini on the phone app, those Assistant actions should be carried over to the chatbot.

There is no actual launch date on when these Gemini integrations will arrive on the supported devices. However, with some components already included, we will most likely see Google announce the activation sooner rather than later.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

Have you tried Gemini on your Android smartphone or tablet? Which services would you like to see supported? Tell us in the comments.