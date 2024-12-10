Hot topics

Move Over, Bixby: Samsung Apps Could Enable Gemini Integration

Google Gemini on Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35
© nextpit
While Gemini is now the default and more powerful AI assistant on Android, its functionality is mostly limited to Google’s own extensions, leaving many third-party apps and services unsupported. However, Google may soon expand Gemini’s capabilities to first-party OEM apps, starting with Samsung.

Recently, Google has been working to enable more extensions for Gemini, even adding Spotify and WhatsApp as the first third-party apps to be integrated. However, users relying on device-specific apps and services, such as Samsung Galaxy’s One UI ecosystem, still cannot fully integrate Gemini into their daily workflows.

Managing Samsung Apps with Gemini

According to findings from a recent beta version of the Google app (via Android Authority), code snippets suggest that Samsung’s Reminder app might soon support Gemini. Interestingly, one of the strings references "popular services and apps" from Samsung, hinting that Gemini's integration may extend beyond just the Reminder app.

Currently, Gemini supports Google’s Calendar and Tasks apps through the Google Workspace and utilities extensions. This means that if you use Samsung’s Reminder app on a Galaxy device, you currently can't manage tasks through Gemini. While Bixby serves as an alternative, its capabilities still fall short compared to what Gemini offers.

How Gemini could work with Samsung apps

If Samsung’s Reminder app gains Gemini support, users may be able to create new reminders or edit existing ones through voice commands or manual input. However, the full extent of Gemini’s features within Samsung’s apps remains unclear at this stage.

Given the clues found in the beta version, other Samsung apps may also receive Gemini support in the future. There’s no official word on when this integration will roll out, but the presence of these code strings suggests that the wait may not be long.

Would you find Gemini support in Samsung’s apps useful? Are you excited for this feature to arrive on your Galaxy phone? Let us know your thoughts!

Source: Android Authority

Offer*
