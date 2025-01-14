Google has been busy recently, rolling out new features and improvements to Google Drive. Among the latest updates is the introduction of differential uploads, designed to speed up syncing for large local files. Here’s how this feature works with a look at some other notable enhancements in the cloud storage service.

How Google Drive's Differential Upload Works

Before the addition of the differential upload feature, users had to sync entire files even when making minor edits to files in the computer. This process was time-consuming, especially for large files. With differential uploads, Google now allows users to synchronize only the changes made to a file through the Computer tab, making the process significantly faster and more efficient.

Google has not specified the exact types of files that support differential uploads, but it’s likely the feature will work with most commonly used documents, including Google Docs, Microsoft Office files, and Apple files that are compatible with Google Drive's editing tools. However, it remains unclear if the feature supports larger file formats, such as images or videos, especially those accessed via third-party apps.

This feature is currently rolling out to the desktop version of Google Drive for both Windows and Mac users. It appears to be available to all users, including regular and Workspace accounts, without requiring a premium or higher-tier One subscription.

Other Google Drive Enhancements

In addition to faster syncing, Google introduced instant video playback for videos uploaded to Google Drive. This improvement allows users to play videos immediately after uploading, even before the upload is complete. The feature also works when scrubbing through timelines of large or lengthy videos, significantly reducing buffering and loading times.

Google redesigned the Google Drive video player and added instant video playback after uploads. / © nextpit

This enhancement to video playback builds on a recent update to Google Drive's video player interface, which introduced a cleaner layout, improved controls, and shortcuts for a smoother and more optimized playback experience.

Last month, Google also improved the mobile scanning feature in Google Drive by adding auto-enhancement capabilities. This feature automatically applies filters and enhancements to scanned images, eliminating the need for manual adjustments and making the process more seamless for users.

Have you noticed these new tweaks and improvements in Google Drive? Are there other features you’d like Google to introduce in the future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!