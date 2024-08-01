Hot topics

AI vs. AI: Google Upgrades Circle to Search to Spot Fake Images

Google Circle to Search Spot fake AI images
One of the most popular Android AI features introduced this year is Circle to Search. Since its inception, Google has made a few improvements to the AI feature. Now, the internet search giant has announced another update that particularly integrates a new tool to it, giving users images context.

Google is fighting AI with AI

The rise of generative AI in the past couple of years has made for entities to easily create fake images used for misinformation and deception, which something Google has also been addressing. Even so, it is enhancing Circle to Search and Google Lens by adding “About this image” that should help users promptly fetch more information out from images and even telling the materials' authenticity.

As described by Google, the built-in feature lets you “get context on images that you see wherever you come across them.” You can then use AI-powered Circle to Search to look the image on the internet. The results shown in the About this image tab while showing which publications and sites used the image.

Google's new About this page feature on Circle to Search
About this page tool is available as a tab when you're searching about an image using Circle to Search or Google Lens. / © Google, Edit by nextpit

Additionally, you can also get other image information such as in the form of metadata that usually includes the original creator or photographer. But since metadata can be easily manipulate or removed, Google can also help you identify if the image is AI generated or not as long as it has digital watermarks present in it.

Apart from Circle to Search, the “About this image” tool is also coming to Google Lens. If you're on Chrome or a browser, you can long press on the tap and perform image search then going to the About this image tab. Alternatively, you can take a picture or save a screenshot of the image then manually search it on Google Lens.

Google also recommends that you can further squeeze out more information from sources when you're searching from Google Search. You'll just need to tap on the more settings button on each search result item and select “More about this page” button.

Google is already rolling out the feature to supported Android devices. Moreover, “About this image”  is said to support 40 languages globally at launch, and it plans to add more in the future.

How do you use Circle to Search on your device? Do you have tips to better spot fake images? Share with us in the comments.

Source: Google

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

