Google's Magic Eraser Tool To Receive Audio Support on Pixel 8

Google's Magic Eraser tool that leverages the power of AI was introduced on the Pixel 6. It was eventually expanded to support more Android phones and iPhones . Now, it appears that Google is working on a version that erases different types of audio from video clips and would most likely debut on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Although Google has not confirmed anything about the Pixel 8 smartphones yet, an alleged promotional material was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) over the weekend by a random user.

A leaked promotional video showed the new Audio Magic Eraser feature on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. / © X/u/ EZ

In the video clip shown, the unannounced Pixel 8 Pro sported a new feature known as Audio Magic Eraser. The editing tool was spotted as a version of Magic Eraser, but for videos. By the looks of it, the tool is able to identify the relevant sounds from videos and then provides the user with the option to choose the audio signature to minimize or remove.

It can also identify background noise, people, and music as the types of sounds in videos. However, we would not rule out the possibility of other categories being present in addition to the aforementioned trio.

Google's Pixel 8 Pro has a revamped camera island and sports a temperature sensor. / © X/u/EZ

Regarding the device, the Pixel 8 Pro sports a similar design as the early renders shared with a refreshed camera bump and new temperature sensor behind. It seems the budget Google flagship Android phone should be announced in a new blue colorway, which is most likely the case with the smaller Pixel 8.

Based on Google's previous Pixel releases, the Pixel 8 line will be powered by Android 14 and could be launched in October. The rumored Pixel Watch 2 with an aluminum chassis and ultra-wideband connectivity is expected to debut at the same time.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a Save big when you order the Google Pixel 7a from Amazon.

Will the Audio Magic Eraser and other exclusive software features convince you to upgrade or buy the Google Pixel 8? Tell us your answers in the comments.