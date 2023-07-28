Hot topics

Google Activates Unwanted Apple AirTag Tracking Alerts on Android

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Back at I/O 2023 in May, Google and Apple announced they were working on cross-platform anti-tracking alerts for Bluetooth tags. Today, the feature has been rolled out to support Android devices with the support to detect unwanted Apple AirTags.

While smart tags, like an Apple AirTag (review), are useful in tagging and locating lost belongings, their miniature size has also enabled some entities in utilizing them in unauthorized tracking. To address this issue, notable companies, including Apple and Google, have created a new standard that allows handsets to detect nearby trackers regardless of the ecosystem they're running on.

Android unwanted Bluetooth tracker features

Apart from the automatic anti-tracking alerts and location history, there are useful functions added as well. For instance, a user can use their Android phone to trigger a sound on a smart tag near in its range or completely disabling it. It is also possible to identify the serial number of the tag alongside the owner's information by putting the accessory on the back of a phone, which should work depending on the tag maker.

Additionally, Google is even introducing built-in manual scanning. The feature can be found by going into the Settings and then going to the Safety & emergency and choosing Unknown tracker and alerts. Subsequently, you can tap “Scan Now” to have your surroundings check for unknown trackers.

For Android phones and tablets, these capabilities will be added through an update to the Google Play service on devices running Android 6.0 above, and it will be rolled out this month. At the same time, it currently works with Apple AirTags and Google didn't mention which smart tag and tracker brands will be supported next.

It's also unknown if Apple could enable this on iPhones for detecting non-Apple Bluetooth trackers and tags. For reference, Apple already has a similar unwanted tracking alert, but it is limited only to its AirTags.

What do you think of Google and Apple's initiative? Are you already using a smart tag? Tell us in the comments.

Source: Google Blog

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

