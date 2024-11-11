Hot topics

Find Emails Faster: Gmail for Android Rolls Out New Search Filters

Over the past several months, Google has been actively integrating its AI model, Gemini, into various services and apps, including Gmail. Alongside these AI enhancements, Google has also introduced other valuable improvements and quality-of-life updates. One of the latest additions is a new search filter, now available on Gmail for Android, that should make email management easier and more efficient.

Previously, searching within the Gmail app on Android would display "Top results," where two primary emails would appear at the top, followed by other recent emails related to the search query. The criteria for these “Top results” have been somewhat unclear, though it's presumed that factors like keyword relevance influence which emails appear here.

A Faster Way to Search for Emails

Artem Russakovskii, the founder of APK, recently discovered that Google has introduced a new sorting feature in the Gmail app for Android. He shared a screenshot of this feature on X (via Android Police), giving users a glimpse of its functionality.

This update introduces a search filter for email results with options to sort by "Most recent" or "Most relevant," which appears once a user initiates a search. Notably, this change replaces the previous "Top results" section with a more streamlined list of emails based on the selected sorting filter.

Gmail app interface showing search results and sorting options.
The current Gmail search filter (left) and the upcoming new (right) search filter based on recency or relevancy. / © X/u/ArtemR, edit by nextpit

Although this may seem like a modest change, it improves efficiency and accuracy, helping users locate specific emails more quickly.

Enhanced Search with Gemini Integration

Beyond the new search filter, users can also leverage Gemini’s AI capabilities within Gmail or through the Gemini Live assistant. This allows users to search for emails without typing keywords manually. The AI assistant can even scan and summarize unread emails, making inbox management faster and more intuitive.

The search filter will likely roll out through a server-side update, though users can check for app updates directly in the Play Store. Unlike the Gemini-powered features, this search filter will be available to all users, not limited to those with specific access.

It's unclear if the iOS version of Gmail will also get the same capability in the feature, but this won't be surprising if Google eventually expands it to the platform.

How often do you use the search tool on the Gmail app? Have you tried searching for emails with Gemini’s AI support? Share your experience in the comments below!

Via: Android Police Source: Artem R on X

