Since launching Gemini , Google has primarily focused on adding image generation and various model integrations. Now, Google is expanding its video generation capabilities by bringing the Veo 2 generator to more users through the AI chatbot.

Veo 2 was announced in December of last year, promising enhanced realism in video generation through improved rendering of real-world physics and human movements, as well as finer details compared to previous models. Google has now announced that it is rolling out the video generator to Gemini, making it available to Gemini Advanced users with Google One AI Premium subscriptions on both mobile and web platforms.

With Veo 2 integrated into Gemini, users can generate videos using simple text prompts. However, the company emphasizes that the more detailed the description provided in each prompt, the more precise the resulting video will be. The feature supports various styles and film genres, including cinematic and lens effects.

How to Generate Videos in Gemini

To generate a video, users need to select the Veo 2 model from the AI model selection menu before entering their text prompt. Google notes that the location of this model selection may change in the future. Additionally, the number of videos a user can generate is limited per month, although Google has not yet specified the exact monthly quota.

Each video will be 8 seconds long and in 720p resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is different from OpenAI's Sora, which can generate 1080p videos up to 20 seconds long. The videos will be generated in the MP4 file format, which users can save. On mobile devices, there will be a tool to easily upload and share generated videos to social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Google also notes that videos generated by Veo use SynthID digital watermarks, similar to the watermarks used in images generated by Gemini or the Imagen model.

Google is also extending Veo's functionality to its experimental feature, Whisk. This AI image generator application allows users to create images using both text and image inputs, and now, with the integration of Veo 2, users can animate images created in Whisk. These animated videos will also be 8 seconds long and in the same MP4 format as videos generated directly within Gemini.

The Veo 2 model is currently rolling out to Gemini Advanced and is available in English. It may take a day or so before the model appears for all subscribers.

Have you experimented with AI video generator applications? Which generator do you prefer? Share your experiences in the comments below.