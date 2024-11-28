Hot topics

Spotify Extension Enables Gemini-Style Music Search

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Pixel 9 with Gemini app
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

One of the first extensions added to Gemini was for the YouTube Music app. Now, Google has expanded its music streaming capabilities by introducing an extension for Spotify on Android, enabling users to search for songs or play playlists using the new AI assistant.

Gemini has largely replaced the old Google Assistant on Android, though its available extensions remain limited, mainly supporting Google's own services such as YouTube, Messages, and Chrome. This leaves most third-party apps and services without support from the AI assistant.

Despite the slow rollout, Google continues to add more extensions, with Spotify being the latest addition. This is a significant step forward, considering Spotify’s larger user base compared to YouTube Music.

What You Can Do with the Gemini Extension for Spotify

The Spotify extension allows users to ask Gemini to play music by searching for a song, album, or artist by name. Users can also play personal playlists by specifying the playlist name. In addition, the extension supports searching for songs using lyrics, artist names, or even hunting down playlists based on mood or genre.

Gemini integrates with both YouTube Music and Spotify, so users only need to specify which music service to use in their prompt. If preferred, users can disable specific extensions through the Gemini settings.

However, according to the support page, the Spotify extension currently cannot create playlists or radio stations. Furthermore, it is unavailable when using Gemini in Messages or on the web version of the app. At present, the extension supports only English, with no timeline announced for additional language support.

Linking Your Spotify Account with Google

To use the Spotify extension, users must link their Spotify account to their Google account. The connection process can be initiated when activating the Spotify extension in Gemini.

The Gemini extension for Spotify will gradually roll out via a server-side update to a limited number of users. Broader availability is expected later, as Google is still in the process of delivering other previously announced extensions, including one for WhatsApp.

Are you using Gemini on your device? Which Gemini extensions have you tried? Share your experience with us!

Via: 9to5Google Source: Google Support

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing