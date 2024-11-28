One of the first extensions added to Gemini was for the YouTube Music app. Now, Google has expanded its music streaming capabilities by introducing an extension for Spotify on Android, enabling users to search for songs or play playlists using the new AI assistant.

Gemini has largely replaced the old Google Assistant on Android, though its available extensions remain limited, mainly supporting Google's own services such as YouTube, Messages, and Chrome. This leaves most third-party apps and services without support from the AI assistant.

Despite the slow rollout, Google continues to add more extensions, with Spotify being the latest addition. This is a significant step forward, considering Spotify’s larger user base compared to YouTube Music.

What You Can Do with the Gemini Extension for Spotify

The Spotify extension allows users to ask Gemini to play music by searching for a song, album, or artist by name. Users can also play personal playlists by specifying the playlist name. In addition, the extension supports searching for songs using lyrics, artist names, or even hunting down playlists based on mood or genre.

Gemini integrates with both YouTube Music and Spotify, so users only need to specify which music service to use in their prompt. If preferred, users can disable specific extensions through the Gemini settings.

However, according to the support page, the Spotify extension currently cannot create playlists or radio stations. Furthermore, it is unavailable when using Gemini in Messages or on the web version of the app. At present, the extension supports only English, with no timeline announced for additional language support.

Linking Your Spotify Account with Google

To use the Spotify extension, users must link their Spotify account to their Google account. The connection process can be initiated when activating the Spotify extension in Gemini.

The Gemini extension for Spotify will gradually roll out via a server-side update to a limited number of users. Broader availability is expected later, as Google is still in the process of delivering other previously announced extensions, including one for WhatsApp.

