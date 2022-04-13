Bigger and better: Garmin Forerunner 255 and 255s leaked

This year we already saw Garmin refresh its higher end smartwatch lineup with the new Fenix 7 , Epix 2 and the Venu 2 Plus . Now it seems that the launch of new Forerunner models is imminent – a new leak suggests that the Forerunner 255 and 255s will be launching soon.

TL;DR

Garmin is expected to release the Forerunner 255 series soon.

There are said to be four different models of the Forerunner 255 including a bigger case size.

No exact pricing and date have been mentioned.

It's been almost three years since Garmin launched the Forerunner 245 and 245 Music edition GPS fitness smartwatches. It's reasonable to expect a successor(s) to this lineup soon. Surprisingly, there will be apparently four models of the Forerunner 255 that will be introduced in 2022, according to the5Krunner.

Bigger Forerunner 255 model in the works

Garmin is expected to announce two sizes: the Forerunner 255s and the bigger Forerunner 255. The latter will have a bigger display in order to accommodate users who prefer bigger smartwatches. There will be two versions for each size and that will be a Music or non-music edition. This is similar to the Forerunner 245 with the vanilla model having no WiFi while the music variant gets a WiFi connection on top of ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity.

There is no mention of the actual measurement of the bigger model. For reference: The current Forerunner 245 has a 1.2-inch display in a 42mm case size. Garmin could utilize a wider 47mm case with a 1.3-inch display for the Forerunner 255 models while keeping a 7-day battery life on smartwatch mode for both sizes.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus has a crisp AMOLED screen. / © NextPit

The report also indicates that there will be no solar charging and AMOLED features in the upcoming Forerunner smartwatches. Of course, this is understandable given these features are reserved for Garmin's more expensive wearables.

It is expected that Forerunner 255 series will retain the array of sensors and features of its predecessor. These will include but are not limited to GPS for navigation, heart rate and Pulse Ox blood oxygen monitoring. Garmin could also add its new Sleep Score program that is also rumored to premiere on the Vivosmart 5 series.

In terms of pricing, the current Forerunner 245 retails for $299.99 and the Music/WiFi edition for $349.99. Of course we'd love it if the new Forerunner 255 series will debut around these prices.

Are you looking forward to upgrading your smartwatch this year? Let us know in the comment section.