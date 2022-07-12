Save big: Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is down to its lowest price

Garmin's Forerunner 245 Music is down to its lowest price today. The GPS-ready running smartwatch is listed at $230 from Amazon, which is a $130 savings from the original price of $350. Although this deal is only valid for the black variant, you can still pair it to any 20mm straps.

Music storage is not the only selling feature of Garmin Forerunner 245. Like the expensive GPS smartwatches of the company, the Forerunner 245 comes with a plethora of health and fitness tracking functionalities that amateur runners can utilize. And for its current price, it makes the smartwatch a very solid choice even for mainstream users.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music boasts an array of sensors including a wrist-based continuous heart rate that detects abnormal levels before alerting the wearer. In addition, pulse blood oxygen or SpO2 monitoring is supported as well as sleep, stress and body battery. Women can also take advantage of period and pregnancy tracking.

What are the other advantages of Garmin Forerunner 245 Music over its competition?

The watch gets advanced training and planning features geared toward runners. For instance, users can tell if they are fit to continue training through Recovery Time. Different run profiles and workouts are also present. And for safety, incident detection and live track are available.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music comes with a quick release band design / © Garmin

In terms of design, Garmin Forerunner 245 has a 1.2-inch display accompanied by physical buttons located at each side. Battery life is rated up to 7 days for the smartwatch mode while GPS mode can get you between 6 to 24 hours. Moreover, the 5ATM water resistance rating is accompanied by swim profiles and workouts.

There are also several smart features present such as notifications, text response, weather, and calendar. Meanwhile, the Garmin Connect app supports both iOS and Android operating systems. Users can also locate their smartwatch using the mobile app. Alternatively, Find My Phone feature is integrated on the watch.

For these features, do you think the Forerunner 245 Music is worth it considering the heavily discounted price? Let us know if you'd like to see more wearable deals.