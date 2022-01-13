Garmin Fenix 7: Series may release on January 18 from ~$720

The launch of the new Garmin Fenix 7 will probably take place next week. Garmin Norway and Garmin Israel have posted invitations for an event on January 18 on their Instagram channels. In addition to the Fenix 7, 7S and 7X, the new Garmin Epix 2 and Instinct 2 will likely be on display there.

Just last week, Garmin unveiled its new smartwatches for athletes at CES. The Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport are in the middle and lower price segments of the manufacturer's lineup. Now there are increasing signs that it will be the high-end sports watches' turn next week.

Garmin is advertising an event on various Instagram channels with this invitation. / © Garmin

On its Israeli and Norwegian Instagram accounts, Garmin has announced an event for January 18. With the manufacturer typically unveiling new smartwatches on Tuesdays or Thursdays, the date would be fitting for the launch of the Fenix 7 series. According to reports, Garmin will also relaunch the legendary Epix next week and introduce the second generation of the super-robust Instinct.

Fittingly, the Garmin Fenix 7s was already listed at the Swedish online store NetOnNet in the meantime. The price of 6,490 SEK corresponds to about 630 Euros or ~$720, but pricing in the US may differ.

In the meantime, the Garmin Fenix 7s has disappeared from the online store. But the Internet never forgets / © NetOnNet

The NetOnNet offer page, which has since been taken offline, also lists January 18 as the sales start date. Typically, Garmin's smartwatches are available from the day of the announcement.

