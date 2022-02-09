Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs S22 Ultra: new Samsung flagships compared

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S22 , Galaxy S22+ , and Galaxy S22 Ultra this Wednesday, February 9th. But which Galaxy S22 model should you choose? What are the differences between the basic model and the Ultra version? We hope to help you make your choice in this comparison of technical specifications.

Apart from the S-Pen which is exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the differences between the new Samsung flagships are quite subtle. We take a look at the specifications of the display, memory, SoC, camera configuration, and battery capacity of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. If you're hesitating to buy any one of the three models, this comparison will at least allow you to tread carefully.

While waiting for our complete reviews, you can find the hands-on reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S22/S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra by my colleagues Stefan and Ben.

Basic model Mid-range model Flagship model Model Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Visual Dimensions & Weight 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm / 168 g 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm / 196 g 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm / 229 g Screen AMOLED 2X / 6.1 inch / FHD+ / 120 Hz refresh rate / 240 Hz touch rate AMOLED 2X / 6.6 inch / FHD+ / 120 Hz refresh rate / 240 Hz touch sampling rate AMOLED 2X / 6.8 inch / QHD+ / 120 Hz refresh rate / 240 Hz touch sampling rate Memory 8/128 GB / 8/256 GB / non-expandable 8/128 GB / 12/256 GB / 12/512 GB / 12/1 TB / non-expandable SoC & GPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / 4nm / Adreno OS OneUI 4.1 / Android 12 Camera Module Main wide-angle : 50 MP / f/1.8 aperture / FOV 85° / Dual Pixel AF / OIS

: 50 MP / f/1.8 aperture / FOV 85° / Dual Pixel AF / OIS Ultra wide-angle : 12 MP / f/2.2 aperture / FOV 120

: 12 MP / f/2.2 aperture / FOV 120 Telephoto : 10 MP / f/2.4 aperture / 3x optical zoom / OIS

: 10 MP / f/2.4 aperture / 3x optical zoom / OIS Selfie: 10 MP / f/2.2 aperture / 80° FOV Main wide-angle : 108 MP / f/1.8 aperture / FOV 85° / Dual Pixel AF

: 108 MP / f/1.8 aperture / FOV 85° / Dual Pixel AF Ultra wide-angle : 12 MP / f/2.2 aperture / FOV 120

: 12 MP / f/2.2 aperture / FOV 120 Telephoto lens 1 : 10 MP / f/2.4 aperture / 3x optical zoom

: 10 MP / f/2.4 aperture / 3x optical zoom Telephoto lens 2 : 10 MP / f/4.9 aperture / 10x optical zoom

: 10 MP / f/4.9 aperture / 10x optical zoom Selfie: 40 MP / f/2.2 aperture / 80° FOV Battery 3700 mAh / wired charge 25 watts / wireless 15 watts / wireless reverse charging 4500 mAh / wired 45 watts / wireless 15 watts / wireless reverse charging 5000 mAh / wired 45 watts / wireless 15 watts / wireless reverse charging IP rating IP68 Connectivity 5G / LTE / Wifi 6E / Wifi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC Price $799 $999 $1,199

As explained, we will only compare the technical specifications here. However, we will review the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra very soon and update this article accordingly when the time comes.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 To device database

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22+ To device database

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To device database

Jump to:

Galaxy S22 vs S22+ vs S22 Ultra: Screen and design

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ share the same characteristics in terms of design and screen. Samsung calls its design "Contour Cut" with the metal camera module that stands out in relief at the back. The same back is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus+ (and also on the front).

Contrary to what some leaks have made us believe, the Galaxy S22 is not made with recycled fishing nets. Samsung did specify that these materials would be used to make "some components", but it remains a very vague description. As for the rest, the frame is made of aluminum and the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will arrive in four colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold.

As for the screen, the 6.1- and 6.6-inch AMOLED panels of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are flat and not curved. There is a Full HD+ resolution with a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. As for brightness, the Galaxy S22 is capable of hitting 1,300 nits while the Galaxy S22 Plus can reach 1,750 nits (peak).

The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra all have a Gorilla Glass Victus+ back and an aluminum frame / © NextPit

Let's move on to the Galaxy S22 Ultra which has some unique features. We abandon the Contour Cut design with a camera module that is integrated directly into the body, ensuring it does not rest within an island. Here too, we will find Gorilla Glass Victus+ in front and behind. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display features QHD+ resolution with the same refresh and touch sampling rates of 120 and 240 Hz, respectively.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra's screen is also slightly curved, relying on Samsung's tried-and-tested 2.5D process. On the other hand, the edges of the smartphone remain straight and flat, which is reminiscent of the design of older Galaxy Notes. In the left corner of the bottom edge, there is the slot for the S-Pen, which looks like a classic S-Pen and can be taken out and put away as was done on a Galaxy Note.

Last but not least, all models are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. This year, the design is more harmonious in terms of materials. No more plastic or polycarbonate for the basic models, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra still stands out with its Galaxy Note look which, I'm sure, will please those who have a sense of nostalgia with this range.

Which design do you prefer? With or without an island for the camera module? / © NextPit

Galaxy S22 vs S22+ vs S22 Ultra: Performance and connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the US, and the Exynos 2200 SoC in Europe. Both 4nm mobile processors are based on an octa-core layout with one Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710, and 4 Cortex-A510.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus come in two memory configurations: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The Galaxy S22 Ultra offers three additional versions with 12GB of RAM and 256, 512, or 1TB of storage. Some benchmarks performed several weeks before the Galaxy S22 launch hinted that the Exynos 2200 might be inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but we'll have to wait for our full reviews before we can say anything about the performance of the new Samsung.

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Ultra Storage 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB RAM 8 GB 8 / 12 GB

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra all support 5G, LTE, WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Nothing too surprising for high-end smartphones here.

Galaxy S22 vs S22+ vs S22 Ultra: Camera module

The camera module is obviously the most interesting part of the specifications of the new Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Let's begin with the basic and intermediate models since they offer the same specs.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature a triple camera module with a 50MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel autofocus, and optical stabilization (OIS). There is also a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120° field of view and a 10 MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, which also offers optical stabilization.

This is the first time Samsung has offered a true optical zoom on the base models instead of reserving it for the Ultra model only.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ offer a 3x optical zoom / © NextPit

As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, there is a quad-camera configuration with a main 108 MP lens. Compared to the Isocell HM3 of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, the chip has increased by 23%, which suggests a new sensor inside. Indeed, in Samsung's official sensor list, only the Isocell GN2 and HP1 are larger than the HM3 - and they feature 50 MP and 200 MP, respectively.

As for the rest, we find a fairly classic set of sensors with a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and two 10 MP telephoto lenses each, one for the 3x optical zoom (the same as on the Galaxy S22 and S22+) and the other for 10x optical zoom.

The differences between the S22/S22+ and the S22 Ultra are limited to the main lens, whose sensor is larger in size and resolution on the Ultra model and on the S22 Ultra. There is also the presence of an additional telephoto lens that delivers 10x optical zoom on the Ultra which the basic models are deprived of.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's quadruple camera module / © NextPit

Galaxy S22 vs S22+ vs S22 Ultra: Software

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra all run on OneUI 4.1, the latest version of Samsung's Android 12-based skin. Samsung didn't mention any particular feature that is new this time around.

Until we can review the models and provide you with a more detailed overview, you can already check out our full OneUI 4 review and our guide to the best features of Samsung's Android skin.

Galaxy S22 vs S22+ vs S22 Ultra: Battery life and fast charging

This is the part that Samsung performs the worst in general. Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ ship with 3,700 and 4,500 mAh batteries, respectively. That's not stellar for flagships and it's especially significantly less than the 5,000 mAh found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

When it comes to fast charging, Samsung still lags a bit behind its competitors. On the basic Galaxy S22, you have to make do with 25 watts of wired charging and 15 watts of wireless charging. On the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, wired charging is a little bit more powerful at 45 watts but still does 15 watts when charging wirelessly. The three smartphones also accept reverse wireless charging.

The 5,000 mAh of the Galaxy S22 Ultra should be enough to handle the energy requirements of the large 6.8-inch screen in QHD+ and 120 Hz refresh rate, and I don't even dare to imagine the time it would have taken to recharge it if Samsung hadn't offered 45 watts instead of 25 watts wired charging speed. It's a good point that Samsung is finally going a bit upmarket on charging even if they could have dropped the 45 watts on the base model too.

Galaxy S22 vs S22+ vs S22 Ultra: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are available for purchase starting this Wednesday, February 9. Until February 24, 2022, Samsung is is offering a storage upgrade and a bonus Samsung Store credit for those who buy one of the Galaxy S22 phones during the pre-order phase.

We will list the best offers here and provide you with a complete shopping guide to pick up the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra with or without a plan. The first deliveries will begin on February 25th.

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Ultra Price 8/128 GB: $799

8/256 GB: $849 8/128 GB: $999

8/256 GB: $1,049 8/128 GB: $1,199

12/256 GB: $1,299

12/512 GB: $1,399

12/1TB: $1,599 Availability Pre-orders from February 9, 2022. Available on February 25, 2022.

Carrier deals

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 To device database

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22+ To device database

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To device database

Galaxy S22 vs S22+ vs S22 Ultra: Conclusion

Do bear in mind that all of the above opinions are theoretical only, at least until I can review them. Until then, I would say that the new Galaxy S22 range is more harmonious in terms of specifications. The differences within this flagship lineup are less stark.

Having 3x optical zoom on the base models, ditching the plastic backs, and offering the same amount of RAM and storage on all three smartphones helps clarify Samsung's high-end offering a bit.

Between the S22 and the S22 Plus, the only differences are the screen and battery sizes (good also for the charging speed). And the two very similar base models share more in common with the Ultra model compared to their predecessors.

But the Galaxy S22 brings too few new features compared to the previous generation. My colleagues Ben and Stefan shared a somewhat similar observation in their respective hands-on experiences. This is not a bad thing in itself, especially when you consider the extended update policy.

In any case, we'll have to take a closer look at these three models and test them extensively to make up our minds. Personally, if I had to make a recommendation, I would forget about the basic Galaxy S22. For the most reasonable budgets, I would automatically opt for the S22+ in the 8 GB RAM/256 GB configuration, which is the ideal middle ground among all the configurations offered by Samsung.