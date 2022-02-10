Galaxy S22 brings exclusive features for influencers on TikTok & Instagram

The Unpacked event is over and Samsung has finally officially presented the new Samsung Galaxy S22 models to us. The flagships are technically up-to-date and are expected to bring competitive cameras. During the presentation, a collaboration with Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok was announced, which can be really interesting for digital influencers.

Instagram fans in particular should be happy about the new camera options. The improved night mode digitally enhances pictures taken in low-light conditions. This is made possible by the new processors in the smartphones. You can also use the upgraded zoom function - including the optical telephoto lens in the basic models - in selected social media apps.

In a world where influencers earn well and truly as much as a movie star, Samsung has a clever plan with the new Galaxy S22 series . In a collaboration with Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, Samsung announced yesterday that some of the new camera features will be available natively in the social media apps.

Digital bokeh also natively supported

Besides improved photo features, Samsung also unlocks interesting video functions for apps like TikTok. For example, the digital video bokeh, which is somewhat reminiscent of the Cinematic mode in the iPhone, can be used without alternating between apps.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22+ To device database

Other features like autofocus, Super HDR and digital image stabilization will also be directly available in the social media apps. It is not yet clear whether Samsung will extend the offer to other social media platforms like Facebook or Weibo. However, the biggest providers on the Western market have already been covered with Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To device database

Are you interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S22? Then we have a list of reading tips for you:

What do you think of the new social media features? Would you actively use them? I am curious about your comments!