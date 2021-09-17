Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We've put together another jam-packed package for the NextPit community . Inside are premium apps and games for Android and iOS that are free for a limited time only.

You know the drill: We offer a list of free downloads twice a week. Of course, we don't mean the kind of free apps and mobile games that are available for free at any time. We're focusing on premium apps that can only be downloaded for free for a few days.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install it anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library, and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android apps and games

Free apps for Android

How much can I spend? ( $2.99 ): A simple money manager to help you save money for future plans.

): A simple money manager to help you save money for future plans. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( $1.99 ): Adjust your phone's audio settings, with an option to boost bass in apps and games.

): Adjust your phone's audio settings, with an option to boost bass in apps and games. Clipboard Pro ( $2.99 ): Add extra features to your phone or tablet's clipboard with quick access via floating shortcut, search for copied items, and export notes.

): Add extra features to your phone or tablet's clipboard with quick access via floating shortcut, search for copied items, and export notes. Pro Qamp ( $0.99 ): Every cell phone already has a built-in music player, but Pro Qamp promises additional features such as 10-band equalization, bass boost and other options for listening to your files in different formats.

): Every cell phone already has a built-in music player, but Pro Qamp promises additional features such as 10-band equalization, bass boost and other options for listening to your files in different formats. Weather App Pro ( $3.99) : This well-rated (4.6 stars) app tells you what the weather will be like today or tomorrow, also makes 7-day forecasts, and you can, of course, place it as a widget on your home screen.

Free games for Android

AceSpeeder 3 ( $0.99 ): High speed racing and zero gravity. Remember the good times of games like F-Zero, Wipeout and other console classics.

): High speed racing and zero gravity. Remember the good times of games like F-Zero, Wipeout and other console classics. Fastar VIP ( $0.99 ): Game with cute visuals, in which you need to collect items and develop your fairy.

): Game with cute visuals, in which you need to collect items and develop your fairy. The House ( $0.99 ): Increase the brightness of the screen to unravel the mysteries of a house full of monsters. The author says that death is inevitable, but can you put it off in time to escape this nightmare?

): Increase the brightness of the screen to unravel the mysteries of a house full of monsters. The author says that death is inevitable, but can you put it off in time to escape this nightmare? Terra Fighter 2 Pro ( $0.99 ): If you're up for a brawling game, this is the one for you. This 3D fighting game offers you a history and a dual mode.

): If you're up for a brawling game, this is the one for you. This 3D fighting game offers you a history and a dual mode. A-2481 ( $0.99 ): In a secret Russian bunker, experiments are being done to control people's brains from a distance. You are a journalist for a small village newspaper and want to shed some light on the matter.

): In a secret Russian bunker, experiments are being done to control people's brains from a distance. You are a journalist for a small village newspaper and want to shed some light on the matter. Infinite Flight ( $0.99 ): This flight simulator lets you fly dozens of large commercial airliners, but also military aircraft. Keep in mind that some models can only be unlocked within a paid subscription.

): This flight simulator lets you fly dozens of large commercial airliners, but also military aircraft. Keep in mind that some models can only be unlocked within a paid subscription. 2048 ( $3.99 ): Every smartphone should have a version of this casual game classic. If you don't own one, here's your chance.

): Every smartphone should have a version of this casual game classic. If you don't own one, here's your chance. Live or Die: Survival Pro ( $0.99 ): Finally, another zombie game, huh? A virus has turned almost all of humanity into zombies, and guesses who has to fight these scoundrels...

): Finally, another zombie game, huh? A virus has turned almost all of humanity into zombies, and guesses who has to fight these scoundrels... Everybody's RPG ( $0.99 ): This RPG is once again about competing against players from all over the world while constantly improving your hero's team.

Free iOS Apps & Games

Free apps for iOS

Depello ( $0.99 ): You know that photo effect in which only some objects have color and the rest of the image is in black and white? This app promises to apply effects of the type in a simple and fast way on your iPad or iPhone.

): You know that photo effect in which only some objects have color and the rest of the image is in black and white? This app promises to apply effects of the type in a simple and fast way on your iPad or iPhone. Stream Music Player ( $1.99 ): Already listed in other editions of this list, this app is a music player that accesses your collection recorded on online services such as OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox and others.

): Already listed in other editions of this list, this app is a music player that accesses your collection recorded on online services such as OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox and others. iWoman ( $1.99 ): iWoman was released years before the Health app, native to iOS, incorporated features for women's health, helping with menstrual cycle monitoring and family planning.

): iWoman was released years before the Health app, native to iOS, incorporated features for women's health, helping with menstrual cycle monitoring and family planning. 720s: OBD-II Digital Gauges ( $0.99 ): Access your car's telemetry information in real time. The app requires an OBD-II Wi-Fi adapter installed in the vehicle.

): Access your car's telemetry information in real time. The app requires an OBD-II Wi-Fi adapter installed in the vehicle. Angel Numbers Numerology ( $1.99 ): I don't know much about numerology, but this app promises to help you understand the combinations and sequences that repeat themselves in our daily lives.

): I don't know much about numerology, but this app promises to help you understand the combinations and sequences that repeat themselves in our daily lives. One Sec - Take a Deep Breath ( $1.99 ): This mindfulness app wants to encourage you to take a deep breath - and interestingly enough, does it every time you open an app like YouTube or Instagram on your phone.

): This mindfulness app wants to encourage you to take a deep breath - and interestingly enough, does it every time you open an app like YouTube or Instagram on your phone. Face/Face Photo Similarity App ( $1.99 ): This is a slightly different photo app idea: The app compares photos you select, it recognizes the faces - and then you can take two different faces and determine how similar they are.

): This is a slightly different photo app idea: The app compares photos you select, it recognizes the faces - and then you can take two different faces and determine how similar they are. AddOns Maker for Minecraft PE ( $2.99 ): This app lets you create your own add-ons for Minecraft. In no time you can create weapons, custom blocks and much more and import it into your game.

): This app lets you create your own add-ons for Minecraft. In no time you can create weapons, custom blocks and much more and import it into your game. Stress Relief Relax Meditation ( $3.99 ): And once again, the theme of mindfulness! This app also wants to help you against stress and anxiety disorders, supports you in meditating and falling asleep.

): And once again, the theme of mindfulness! This app also wants to help you against stress and anxiety disorders, supports you in meditating and falling asleep. Blur Background ( $0.99 ): In a matter of seconds, you can blur backgrounds in five stages here, or even completely crop objects.

Free games for iOS

Dungeon Shooter ( $0.99 ): Independent first-person shooter game, explore tombs and dungeons to collect treasures amidst monsters and mysterious creatures.

): Independent first-person shooter game, explore tombs and dungeons to collect treasures amidst monsters and mysterious creatures. Emoji Sudoku ( $4.99 ): Thought we'd go a week without a sudoku hint? Check out this quirky variation that replaces traditional numbers with emojis.

): Thought we'd go a week without a sudoku hint? Check out this quirky variation that replaces traditional numbers with emojis. Color Tap ( $1.99 ): Coloring books seem to never go out of style, take your hobby wherever you are with illustrations in several categories.

): Coloring books seem to never go out of style, take your hobby wherever you are with illustrations in several categories. Infinite Flight Simulator ( $0.99 ): This flight simulator is also available for iOS for free right now. And you wouldn't seriously want to miss out on the 167th-ranked racing game in the App Store, would you?

): This flight simulator is also available for iOS for free right now. And you wouldn't seriously want to miss out on the 167th-ranked racing game in the App Store, would you? Lindabu ( $5.99 ): You want to aim for a YouTube or Influencer career, but don't dare yet? Then simulate the fun with this game, in which you have to create your own vlog.

): You want to aim for a YouTube or Influencer career, but don't dare yet? Then simulate the fun with this game, in which you have to create your own vlog. Elloveo ( $4.99): This science game is aimed at both kids and adults and aims to teach you about electricity and magnetism in a fun way. Worth a try, isn't it?

This science game is aimed at both kids and adults and aims to teach you about electricity and magnetism in a fun way. Worth a try, isn't it? Tank Battle - Mini War ( $4.99 ): This classic tank game, based on the 1985 game "Battle City", has already been suggested to you several times.

And that's it for this Tuesday, be sure to stay tuned here on NextPit as we'll keep you posted on Facebook, Twitter, or Telegram whenever we write about more free apps. If you find links in the article to apps that are already paid again, please let us know in the comments. See you next time!