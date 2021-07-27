Free apps of the week: These 34 paid apps are temporarily free!

We start another weekend with a new list of free apps and games for a limited time in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Enjoy our selection of apps for Android and iOS that are usually paid but can be installed for free on your phone or tablet.

NextPit updates this list every week, so some apps may have returned to paid status if you read this article days after it was published. To check out other app lists, simply go to the apps category of the site to find the most recent list.

At the time of publication, all of the apps listed were available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth a mention or have found a promotion that has ended, do let us know in the comments.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install it anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android apps temporarily on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps for a limited time only in the Play Store

Business Calculator Pro ( $1.49 ) (ends Thursday [29]): Calculate specific transactions like profit, operating margin, interest rate, VAT and others.

) (ends Thursday [29]): Calculate specific transactions like profit, operating margin, interest rate, VAT and others. My Sheet Music ( $2.99 ): Scan and view sheet music with your mobile phone or tablet, control the scrolling time of lines, and even set up a metronome to practice a musical instrument.

): Scan and view sheet music with your mobile phone or tablet, control the scrolling time of lines, and even set up a metronome to practice a musical instrument. Contacts Widget ( $0.99 ) (contains ads): With a self-explanatory name, this app lets you set quick shortcuts to contacts on your Android home screen.

) (contains ads): With a self-explanatory name, this app lets you set quick shortcuts to contacts on your Android home screen. Wallpapers Gallery ( $1.49 ) (contains ads): Browse Pixabay.com's image collection, and download varied wallpapers on the most diverse themes.

Android games temporarily free on Play Store

Free iOS apps for a limited time only in the App Store

Free iOS apps for a limited time at the App Store

Duck Tech ( $4.99 ): The "world champion duck caller" Barnie Calef teaches the main tips to master duck sounds (#wtf).

): The "world champion duck caller" Barnie Calef teaches the main tips to master duck sounds (#wtf). Inspirations Maps VPP ( $9.99 ): Organize your ideas using assorted diagrams, with varied options for customizing balloons, arrows, wallpapers, and more.

): Organize your ideas using assorted diagrams, with varied options for customizing balloons, arrows, wallpapers, and more. Jiff ( $0.99 ): Looking to improve your photos? Understand concepts like composition, exposure control while recording your memories in this camera app.

): Looking to improve your photos? Understand concepts like composition, exposure control while recording your memories in this camera app. Klipped ( $0.99 ): Minimalist text editor that seeks to hide distractions and leave you free to record your ideas.

): Minimalist text editor that seeks to hide distractions and leave you free to record your ideas. LE05 ( $3.99 ): A retro synthesizer featuring samples from the early 2000s.

): A retro synthesizer featuring samples from the early 2000s. PhotoTangler Collage Maker ( $2.99 ): Turn your photos into collages to share in apps or social networks.

): Turn your photos into collages to share in apps or social networks. WorkOther ( $0.99 ): Create custom workouts to track directly on your Apple Watch, without relying on large screens, leveraging everyday tasks.

): Create custom workouts to track directly on your Apple Watch, without relying on large screens, leveraging everyday tasks. StreetViewMap ( $2.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Walk through images recorded by Google Street View vehicles in more than 60 countries around the globe.

) (offers in-app purchases): Walk through images recorded by Google Street View vehicles in more than 60 countries around the globe. HappyCow Find Vegan Food ( $3.99 ): With this app, you can find vegan restaurants anywhere in the world. The community behind Happy Cow has 450,000 people.

): With this app, you can find vegan restaurants anywhere in the world. The community behind Happy Cow has 450,000 people. Enjoy the Sunset ( $1.99 ): View or set notifications on your device to know what time the sun sets;

): View or set notifications on your device to know what time the sun sets; pixelcam ( $0.99 ): Take pictures with retro effects, who needs 12 million pixels when you can have a few hundred?

): Take pictures with retro effects, who needs 12 million pixels when you can have a few hundred? Random (number generator) ( $1.99 ): Set a minimum and maximum value and let the iPhone or iPad generate a random number (or pseudo random, for those who are stricter with the definition of the term).

Games that are temporarily free on iOS

cat&line ( $1.99 ): Bizarre Japanese game where you need to keep the cat running on a line drawn on the screen, or something like that.

): Bizarre Japanese game where you need to keep the cat running on a line drawn on the screen, or something like that. Peppa Pig Sports Day ( $2.99 ): The big Tokyo sports competition has begun in the world of Peppa Pig, compete in five different sports with the characters from the popular cartoon.

): The big sports competition has begun in the world of Peppa Pig, compete in five different sports with the characters from the popular cartoon. PicFind ( $2.99 ): Hundreds of pictures and illustrations to find the differences before time runs out.

): Hundreds of pictures and illustrations to find the differences before time runs out. Toppl ( $1.99 ): Challenge your brain with puzzles that will test your spatial vision, all to the sound of a relaxing soundtrack.

): Challenge your brain with puzzles that will test your spatial vision, all to the sound of a relaxing soundtrack. Digital Dog ( $1.99 ): Adopt a virtual dog, take care of, feed, and even walk (for real, with the device, in the real world), good for those who need a motivation to exercise a little.

): Adopt a virtual dog, take care of, feed, and even walk (for real, with the device, in the real world), good for those who need a motivation to exercise a little. Traffic Brains ( $1.99 ): Basically a Traffic Light SIMULATOR, manage traffic light programming and control the flow of vehicles in increasingly complex stages.

And this brings us to the end of today's list. Remember that these apps are only free on a temporary basis. So, it's possible that by the time you read this article it has been published, some suggestions would have been listed as paid once again.

Anyway, our team publishes two versions of the list every week. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free, or have some recommendations for us? Then write us a message or leave a comment below.