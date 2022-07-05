25 free apps for iOS and Android: Free downloads for your phone!

Right now there are 19 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

Note Pro ($11.99) : A simple note-taking app to capture your ideas quickly and easily. It does well what it is supposed to do: take notes easily.

: A simple note-taking app to capture your ideas quickly and easily. It does well what it is supposed to do: take notes easily. File Manager Pro File Explorer ($11.99) : Safe, simple, and currently free, this app makes managing your files efficient and easy. It is a simple, powerful and complete file explorer for Android devices.

: Safe, simple, and currently free, this app makes managing your files efficient and easy. It is a simple, powerful and complete file explorer for Android devices. Identify Dog Breeds Pro ($0.99) : Thanks to this application, you will be able to recognize hundreds of different dog breeds with your smartphone from their barks.

: Thanks to this application, you will be able to recognize hundreds of different dog breeds with your smartphone from their barks. 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.99 ) : An application to listen to 80s radio online. It includes a lot of radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more.

: An application to listen to 80s radio online. It includes a lot of radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more. Business Calculator Pro ($1.49) : A complete suite of tools to calculate various elements for your business.

: A complete suite of tools to calculate various elements for your business. Memorize: IELTS Vocabulary ($4.99) : This comprehensive study app with over 4,000 cards organized in different sets that helps you learn new words in different fields. The cards are selected by an AI that constantly adapts to help you learn faster.

: This comprehensive study app with over 4,000 cards organized in different sets that helps you learn new words in different fields. The cards are selected by an AI that constantly adapts to help you learn faster. Phone Booster Pro - Force Stop ($6.49 ): This application is used to optimize the performance of your smartphone by acting on its speed, autonomy and much more.

Free Android games

Over The Bridge PRO ( $1.99 ) : Play against more players on a single device, customize your little ninja and choose from more difficulties, it's the perfect game to challenge your family members, other people or friends.

: Play against more players on a single device, customize your little ninja and choose from more difficulties, it's the perfect game to challenge your family members, other people or friends. Theme Park Simulator ($0.99 ) : Experience popular theme park attractions, Ferris wheels, roller coasters and more on your smartphone.

: Experience popular theme park attractions, Ferris wheels, roller coasters and more on your smartphone. iLinear ($0.99) : A unique and new kind of puzzle game combining luck and agility. It will transport you to a soothing, simplistic, colorful and intriguing universe.

: A unique and new kind of puzzle game combining luck and agility. It will transport you to a soothing, simplistic, colorful and intriguing universe. Zenge ($0.99 ) : A relaxing puzzle that tells the story of Eon, a lonely wanderer stuck between worlds and time.

: A relaxing puzzle that tells the story of Eon, a lonely wanderer stuck between worlds and time. Heroes Infinity Premium ($0.99) : A breathtaking action RPG filled with heroism, adventure and a diverse assortment of creatures and demons.

: A breathtaking action RPG filled with heroism, adventure and a diverse assortment of creatures and demons. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival ( $0.99 ): Choose your weapon and kill all the zombies in this side-scrolling shooter! In Zombie Age 3, you have over 30 weapons and over 20 characters with their own abilities to unleash destruction on the zombie hordes.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro ($2.99) : View and edit image metadata, remove geolocation information, camera and more from your personal photos.

: View and edit image metadata, remove geolocation information, camera and more from your personal photos. Liftr - Workout Tracker ($3.99) : This app is a beautiful and capable strength training tracker to help you love your lifting journey.

: This app is a beautiful and capable strength training tracker to help you love your lifting journey. FastClip 3 ( $0.99) : A comprehensive tool for collecting, syncing and retrieving snippets, including text, links, images and files.

: A comprehensive tool for collecting, syncing and retrieving snippets, including text, links, images and files. GoJournal: Diary & Planner ($4.99) : This simple yet powerful journaling app will allow you to record your thoughts and reflect on your thoughts and feelings. You'll be able to record more than just words as you can also handwrite notes, add photos and videos, record audio, or sketch your ideas.

: This simple yet powerful journaling app will allow you to record your thoughts and reflect on your thoughts and feelings. You'll be able to record more than just words as you can also handwrite notes, add photos and videos, record audio, or sketch your ideas. Image Size ( $2.99) : As the name suggests, with this application you can simply crop your images one by one, or several at a time.

: As the name suggests, with this application you can simply crop your images one by one, or several at a time. Remote Control Pro ( $9.99) : You use your computer to listen to music or watch movies? Then this application could be useful for you, as it turns your iPhone or iPad into a remote control.

Free iOS games for iPhone

Paths of Atlantis ( $0.99) : Guide your hero through each underwater maze by tapping to rotate the tiles.

: Guide your hero through each underwater maze by tapping to rotate the tiles. PopStar with Undo ( $4.99 ) : A puzzle game with simple but addictive gameplay that will keep you playing for hours without even realizing it.

: A puzzle game with simple but addictive gameplay that will keep you playing for hours without even realizing it. Chinese Checker Master ($4.99) : Challenge the AI in this board game with simple visuals.

: Challenge the AI in this board game with simple visuals. Night of the Full Moon ($0.99) : A roguelike deck building game in which you explore a dark fairy tale.

: A roguelike deck building game in which you explore a dark fairy tale. Twist Spinner ($0.99) : Lost the skateboard or broke it? Are you just tired of being stuck? This game is just for you.

: Lost the skateboard or broke it? Are you just tired of being stuck? This game is just for you. Drop Flop! ($2.99 ): Test your reflexes in this simple game where you have to stop a ball in its fall at the right moment.

