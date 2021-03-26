Free apps of the week: These iOS & Android apps are currently free!

If you happen to be a NextPit regular, you might also be aware of this 'free apps of the week' article. The idea behind this article is to share with you a list of apps that are available for free for a limited period of time. The money you save when you download these apps during such promotions can add up to a significant amount. This week, for example, we calculated that the temporarily free apps listed below would add up to almost 85 euros.

While free apps are a good thing to have, they are often replete with ads, and you might have to make in-app purchases to 'unlock' certain features. That will not be the case with most of the apps shared in these articles because you are essentially getting a paid app for free.

Note that we complete this list of free apps from platforms like "AppsFree" and from a German community known as MyDealz. In case you are aware of any similar resources for paid apps that are temporarily free, do let us know in the comments below

Pro tip: If an app in this list catches your interest, but you do not want it right now, the better idea is to download it on your phone anyway and maybe uninstall it later. This way, you can download that app for free when you really need it later

Free apps and games for Android

These Android apps are currently available for free

90X Duplicate File Remover Pro (5,49€ ) : The Pro version of this system app scans your mobile phone memory for duplicates. With one tap you can delete them and do the spring-cleaning on your phone!

: The Pro version of this system app scans your mobile phone memory for duplicates. With one tap you can delete them and do the spring-cleaning on your phone! Lines Square - White Icon Pack (0,99€ ) : The icon pack adds a clean visual to your app icons. Unfortunately, only one color is available - guess which one? -, the other variants are chargeable.

These games for Android are free right now

Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell (1 , 29€) : What better way to escape the lockdown than to actually descend into hell? That's right, nothing, and that's why the download of the platformer Deadly Traps is worth it!

: What better way to escape the lockdown than to actually descend into hell? That's right, nothing, and that's why the download of the platformer Deadly Traps is worth it! Colorzzle (0,89€) : Okay, now all three times loud: Colorzzle, Colorzzle, Colorzzle! That was already difficult to write, but behind it there's an interesting game with a comic look. More precisely, a puzzle game in which you have to match colors.

: Okay, now all three times loud: Colorzzle, Colorzzle, Colorzzle! That was already difficult to write, but behind it there's an interesting game with a comic look. More precisely, a puzzle game in which you have to match colors. Mini Play (0,99€ ) : This Japanese game seems to be a mix of several classics. From the screenshots I could make out Super Mario, Pokémon and a puzzle game. How good is this game really? Find out!

: This Japanese game seems to be a mix of several classics. From the screenshots I could make out Super Mario, Pokémon and a puzzle game. How good is this game really? Find out! ShapeOminoes (1,49€ ) : I think I've seen this game before in the free apps section. It is a puzzle game to which there are certainly many alternatives in the Play Store. However, since it is the Pro version, at least there are no ads included.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for iPhone and iPad

These iOS apps are currently available for free

Balance: Meditation & Sleep (54,99€) : If you register as a new customer at the meditation app "Balance", you can use it for free for one year. An excellent deal that saves you almost 55€.

: If you register as a new customer at the meditation app "Balance", you can use it for free for one year. An excellent deal that saves you almost 55€. Python 3 (0,99€ ) : With this free app you can learn the Python 3 programming language. The app also includes an IDE, i.e. a development environment.

: With this free app you can learn the Python 3 programming language. The app also includes an IDE, i.e. a development environment. Lightsynth (2,29€ ): A camera app that offers a new HDR algorithm called "Adaptive Dynamic Range". The reviews are quite positive, only the processing is said to take a bit long.

A camera app that offers a new HDR algorithm called "Adaptive Dynamic Range". The reviews are quite positive, only the processing is said to take a bit long. MemoCam (2,29€ ): With MemoCam you can scan writings and symbols with the camera of your iPhone. Afterwards, you can process the scanned data directly and convert currencies for example.

With MemoCam you can scan writings and symbols with the camera of your iPhone. Afterwards, you can process the scanned data directly and convert currencies for example. Hollycool - Pro Video Editing (2,29€): The iMovie alternative "Hollycool" is still free this week. It is a video editor for iPhone and iPad.

Looking 4 Cache (4,49€ ) : Looking 4 Cache is also still free. You can't use it to clear the cache of your apps, it's a geocaching app - a great lockdown activity if you ask me.

: Looking 4 Cache is also still free. You can't use it to clear the cache of your apps, it's a geocaching app - a great lockdown activity if you ask me. DrumToolz (1,09€ ) : If you follow the free apps every week, you already know "DrumToolz". The tool for drummers was free last week as well.

These mobile games for iOS are currently free

Dream a Little Dream (0,99€ ) : This colorful 8-bit game has a whopping 5.0 stars in the App Store. So out of the 27 votes, all of them were positive.

: This colorful 8-bit game has a whopping 5.0 stars in the App Store. So out of the 27 votes, all of them were positive. Moonlight Express (€3.99) : Santa can't deliver all the presents in this game. No problem, because you have a delivery service and take care of delivering the precious goods. The gameplay is a one-tap game, so it's elementary!

So, now you should be able to get through the weekend with at least some new apps. If you find a new free app, let me know in the comments, and I'll include it in this article. The same applies if one of the apps is no longer free.