Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Screen On ($0.99) : Set your phone screen to stay awake when certain apps are open, like games, news, and others.

: Set your phone screen to stay awake when certain apps are open, like games, news, and others. Sleep Faster Meditation Pro ($8.49) : Use nature sounds and white noise to sleep easier.

: Use nature sounds and white noise to sleep easier. Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper ($0.99) : Get your phone ready for summer with this tropical live wallpaper with themes, day & night cycles, and more.

: Get your phone ready for summer with this tropical live wallpaper with themes, day & night cycles, and more. Battery Charging Slideshow ($0.99) : Display your favorite photos whenever the phone is charging.

Free Android games

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Video Rotate & Flip ($1.99) : Quickly fix videos that were saved mirrored or flipped and stop forcing your friends to watch your clips sideways.

: Quickly fix videos that were saved mirrored or flipped and stop forcing your friends to watch your clips sideways. Ruler tape measure ($1.99) : Put AR to use by measuring lengths using your iPhone's camera.

: Put AR to use by measuring lengths using your iPhone's camera. Witch for Twitch ($4.99) : Cannot live without Twitch streams and recordings? Take them with you on your Apple Watch.

: Cannot live without Twitch streams and recordings? Take them with you on your Apple Watch. Focal ($2.99) : Motivate yourself to focus on the task that matters most at any single moment.

: Motivate yourself to focus on the task that matters most at any single moment. Sleep Sounds ($1.99) : Another sleep app with white noise and nature sounds to help you sleep faster.

: Another sleep app with white noise and nature sounds to help you sleep faster. Let's Led ($0.99) : Use your iPhone or iPad as a LED display ticker, with personal messages or simply a time clock.

Free iOS games

13's ($1.99) : Similar to games like Threes and 2048, drag the tiles to add up to 13.

: Similar to games like Threes and 2048, drag the tiles to add up to 13. Crazy Caps HD ($0.99) : Another match-3 game with a split-screen versus mode, four game modes, and no in-app purchases.

: Another match-3 game with a split-screen versus mode, four game modes, and no in-app purchases. Pre K Preschool Learning Games ($4.99) : Simple minigames designed for kids with flashcards, memory games, and more.

: Simple minigames designed for kids with flashcards, memory games, and more. Galaxia 4 ($0.99) : A Galaxian & Space Invaders clone that you can play on the Apple Watch.

: A Galaxian & Space Invaders clone that you can play on the Apple Watch. Block vs Block ($4.99) : Another take on the Tetris formula, this time not restricted to 4-block pieces and against the AI.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.