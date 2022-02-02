Deal alert: The Fitbit Sense is 33% off at Amazon

Are you looking for a great fitness tracker? The Fitbit Sense is now discounted on Amazon by 33%! This fitness tracker was praised in our review for the plethora of data it collects and the robust, practical design.

The Fitbit Sense is available for $299.99 $199.95 , 33% off!

, 33% off! The smartwatch has 4.5/5 stars in our review.

It stands out for the wide range of features and good build quality.

The Fitbit Sense is an oddity in the smartwatch market. It bridges between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch, offering a delicate balance between mindfulness, sports tracking, and practicality to create the ideal platform for wellness. And since it has its own ecosystem, I believe it is an excellent choice for both iPhone and Android users.

Yes, this does sound like an advertisement, but our claims are supported. My colleague Stefan Moellenhoff gave the Fitbit Sense 4.5/5 stars in his review, praising the device for the above reasons while taking a jab at it for the high price.

Now, this last point is fading somewhat with this latest deal: The Fitbit Sense is available for as low as $199.95 - 33% off the original price of $299.99.

Get the Fitbit Sense for $199.99

Considering that just a few months ago, the device was selling for as much as $329.95, this discount seems like a no-brainer. And the deal is valid for all three color options: Carbon/Graphite, White/Gold, and Sage Gray/Silver.

Why choose the Fitbit Sense

The design and construction definitely look premium! / © NextPit

The Fitbit Sense offers a unique combination of features that maximize the user's overall well-being. From the beautiful, practical construction to interesting breathing exercises, the Sense will give you a good "sense" of your body.

The integrated app is also worthy of commendation, with an easy-to-use UI and a massive list of data graphs for you to decode. I also find the graphic elements to be quite lovely, although, as my colleague warns, a lot of the features are locked behind a hefty premium subscription.

Last but not least, we have a battery that will last you about one week, depending on your use. This is excellent since most fitness trackers usually require two charges per week since their smaller form factor does not allow larger batteries. Also, considering the amount of monitoring the Fitbit Sense does, I am genuinely amazed by this number.

Did you like this deal? Do you have any fitness trackers to recommend? Let me know in the comments!