Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3 leak on full render images

Last month, we were treated to a set of live images of the upcoming Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch confirming some of its key changes. Today, several high-res renders of Fitbit's smartwatches and tracker have been shared by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks. It does not only show the final wearables design, but also suggests a surprising change particularly on the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker.

TL;DR

Fitbit's Inspire 3 fitness tracker could arrive with a colored screen.

The renders of Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 confirm the new physical button.

Pricing and availability of the new Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are not yet revealed.

Fitbit Inspire 3 to feature full-color AMOLED display

First on the list is the alleged Inspire 3 tracker which is rendered with three different colorful straps with the same black case. What's noticeable is the unibody form with a wrapped glass as opposed to the sandwich-style of the Fitbit Inspire 2. While the new fitness tracker looks bulkier, its rounded design produces a more cohesive build. Moreover, both side buttons from the predecessor are seen to be retained on Fitbit Inspire 3.

That's what the Fitbit Inspire 3 with its color screen is likely to look like. / © 91Mobiles

For those uninitiated, the second-generation Inspire fitness tracker uses a grayscale PMOLED display. Surprisingly, the pictured Inspire 3 appears to be utilizing a colored screen. It is unclear if we could also get an increased screen size or an improved touch function comparable to the more expensive Fitbit Charge 5 with its AMOLED display.

Final design of Fitbit Sense 2

As for the Fibit Sense 2, the premium smartwatch sports the same styling as the original Sense. But what's confirmed is the protruding physical button that replaces the recessed capacitive keys of the older watch. The ECG sensor is now integrated within the display's glass giving a cleaner finish. The Fitbit Sense 2 is pictured in gold, silver, and black colors.

The Fitbit Sense 2 sports a new physical button and redesigned ECG sensor. / © 91Mobiles

Minor change on Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 looks to keep most of the traits of the Versa 3 smartwatch except on the refreshed button and rounded sides. The sources didn't mention if Google's owned Fitbit will finally add an ECG on the new watch. Regardless, the Versa 4 should arrive carrying over the major features of its predecessor including a built-in GPS, AMOLED screen, and health monitoring sensors.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch boasts a rounder look and new button / © 91Mobiles

Prices and launch dates of Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3

In terms of pricing and availability, there are no exact details of when the wearable trio will be announced and for how much. But given the presence of these official-looking renders, it seems the launch of Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 are just around the corner. For reference, the first Sense watch was launched for $330 and the Versa 3 for $230 while the Inspire 2 retailed at $100.