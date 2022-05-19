Eve Outdoor Cam: floodlight camera with Apple HomeKit support

Eve's new Outdoor Cam, that is made to work with HomeKit Secure Video, is finally available soon. The Outdoor Cam is the first floodlight smart camera that relies on Apple's HomeKit infrastructure. All recordings are kept private in Apple's infrastructure without communication to third-party servers.

TL;DR

Eve Outdoor Cam is the first floodlight camera that uses Apple's HomeKit

An iCloud+ subscription is required in order to use the Eve security cameras

Eve Outdoor Cam and indoor Cam are available online starting at $150 price

Eve Outdoor Cam features

The Eve Outdoor Cam is not the manufacturer's first camera that exclusively supports Apple's HomeKit Secure Video. Its indoor sibling dubbed Eve Cam was released earlier this year. In terms of specs, the Outdoor Cam is IP55 rated and comes with a dimmable floodlight, metal casing, and a wider field of view.

Eve says the camera can detect and record any activity involving persons, pets, vehicles, and packages. Recorded footage is then sent to the iCloud via your Home Pod or Apple TV. The video recordings shot at 1080p at 24fps can be viewed and downloaded in the home app on your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook with up to 10 days of viewable history. Users can also integrate other smart devices such as smart lights or alarms.

Eve Cam indoor smart camera records 1080p video and boasts Infrared motion detection. / © Eve

Smart devices that use HomeKit

Using the HomeKit system means you will need an iCloud+ subscription plan. The 50GB storage plan allows you to connect one camera. Subscribing to the 200GB plan allows you to connect up to five cameras. If you want to connect unlimited cameras, you will need to opt for the 2TB variant.

Pricing and availability of Eve cameras

The new Eve Outdoor Cam and indoor Cam variants are available from the company's online store. Globally, you can buy these smart home security cameras on Amazon including the UK, Europe, and US for $250 (€250) and $150 (€150 / £127 GBP), respectively.

Affiliate offer Eve Outdoor Cam Eve Outdoor Cam is coming soon on Amazon.

Affiliate offer Eve Cam Buy the Eve Cam smart security camera with motion detection.

What do you think of smart home devices that solely use HomeKit technology? Hit us up in the comment section.