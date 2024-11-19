Hot topics

Ecovacs' Self-Cleaning Deebot T30S Robot Cleaner is 36% Off Today

High-end robot vacuums have evolved into self-cleaning machines, but they can be quite costly. However, early Black Friday deals have made some favorite robot cleaners more affordable. For instance, the latest Ecovacs Deebot T30S is on sale for just $639 after you stack up the straight-up discount and coupon from Amazon.

Eventually, this slashes the regular price of the unit by $360 or 36 percent off its price. This is also the new record-low for the Deebot T30S.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot T30S is worth it

The Deebot T30S (combo review) is a flagship robot cleaner entry from Ecovacs. It has made its way to the scene this year, bringing beefed-up specs. While it was priced at a grand at launch, it is now more reasonable to pick it up with this discount.

Ecovacs' Deebot T30S can handle both vacuuming and mopping duties, and it even excels in those departments. Firstly, it has a powerful 11,000 Pa suction rating, which is double that of many pricey robot vacuums in its class. Paired with an anti-tangle brush, it can efficiently pick up large debris from in-between your floors and stubborn hair from carpets.

A robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping pads on a wooden floor.
The Ecovacs Deebot T30S robot vacuum and mop cleaner has extendable mopping arms for precise cleaning. / © nextpit

It is more impressive in mopping, thanks to the hovering and extendable mopping arm, which covers hard-to-reach areas. There is an auto-life feature, preventing carpets and rugs from getting wet. On the other hand, the advanced navigation system ensures it avoids obstacles while also creating a 3D map of your space.

The Deebot T30S is among the very few robot cleaners that have mop washing. With the all-in-one station, hot water is sprayed on the mop pads and subsequently dried by blowing hot air, which quickens drying while getting rid of stains.

In battery, the Deebot T30S is rated to last up to 3 hours in a single session. This is more than sufficient to clean up a typical living room and with juice to spare to tackle the bedroom.

Are you planning to buy a robot vacuum this Black Friday? What are your thoughts on the Ecovacs Deebot T30S? Hit us with your answers in the comments.

