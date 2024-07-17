Hot topics

Ecovacs' Best-Selling Deebot T20 Omni is $530 Cheaper for Prime Day

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni robot vacuum Amazon Prime Day deal
Ecovacs make some of the best robot vacuum cleaners, but most of its popular options come with a hefty price to match like the Deebot T20 Omni. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Day sale has the all-in-one robot cleaner down to a new low at $569, slashing the price by 48 percent ($530) or almost half the original sticker.

Of course, this deal is exclusive to the Amazon Prime members. If you aren't subscribed yet, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, giving you the same access as a full-fledge paying member.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni a best-selling robot cleaner

Even at full-price, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni (review) is a proven well-rounded all-in-one robot companion. And at almost half the cost, it becomes even a worthier machine, thanks to the extensive cleaning capabilities.

In our test, we gave the Deebot T20 Omni solid scores as it excels in both vacuuming and mopping fronts. Essentially, this can be credited to the powerful 6,000 suction and dual brush that easily pick up large debris and hair even those stuck in between your parquets.

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni robot vacuum cleaner and mopper
Ecovacs' Deebot T20 Omni station has an auto-empty dust bin and hot washing and drying for its mops. / © nextpit

Most importantly, the Deebot T20 Omni has a phenomenal mopping system. The dual mop design and fast-spinning mechanism ensures stain can be wiped off from floors. There is an auto-lift feature as well, leaving your carpets and rugs dry.

While for automation, the robot cleaner brings an all-in-one docking station that intelligently manages dust bin emptying as well as mop pads washing and drying. The Deebot T20 Omni station uses hot water to jet spray into the pads that is more effective in removing stains and killing bacteria and germs.

Among many high-end robot vacuums, the Deebot T20 Omni is one of those with most precise navigation through the TrueDetect 3.0 system. This also allows 3D mapping for rooms and floors. You can control the robot via supported voice assistants or remotely manage it from the mobile app.

Is a robot vacuum one in your wish lists this Prime Day? What do you think of the Deebot T20 Omni? Let us know down in the comments.

