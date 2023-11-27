Ecovacs' Deebot T20 Omni at $400 Off is a Robot Cleaner We Recommend

Cyber Monday has officially kicked off, and if you're looking for a reliable robot cleaner with vacuuming and mopping solution, the popular Deebot T20 Omni from Ecovacs has landed at $699 for this ongoing sale from Amazon. Meaning, you can now save $400 off its usual price of $1099, which is an outright reduction of 36 percent.

The price is also the new recorded low for the Deebot T20 Omni after it was briefly offered at $799 earlier this month. But regardless, you should act quickly to secure this deal, as it's unclear until when the deal will last.

Why the Deebot T20 Omni is a recommended robot vacuum purchase at 36% Off

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni (review) is one of the most popular robot cleaners with an all-in-one capability. It has an automated base station equipped with an antibacterial dustbin that requires little maintenance and provides up to 75 days of hands-free cleaning. There are also water tanks to securely store the dirty used water and clean water for refill, resulting in minimal intervention overall.

In terms of actual cleaning, Ecovacs' Deebot T20 features a powerful 6000 Pa suction power that easily get rids of stubborn hair or debris from carpets or difficult to reach spots. This is complemented by the improved navigation to intelligently avoid obstacles while creating precise 3D maps of your spaces, manageable on the intuitive mobile app.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni robot cleaner features an all-in-one docking station with water tanks and a mop cleaner. / © nextpit

However, the highlight of Deebot T20 Omni is with its hot-water mopping system. Specifically, it uses a dual mop with OZMO vibration scrubbing in addition to heated water at 131ºF (55ºC) temperature level to effectively remove stains and dirt from the floors. There is an auto-lift feature integrated with the mopper as well. That allows the robot to intelligently retract the mop when passing on carpets.

If you're in for a true robot cleaner, it's best to claim the discount right now, since it's unknown whether the deal is going to stay at the end of today. Likewise, let us know what gadget deals are you planning to see for this sale, hit us up in the comments.