With outdoor camping becoming more popular today, it's always great to bring an emergency supply with you. Portable power stations are the most preferred because they're light and efficient. If you're in the market for the lightest one, Ecoflow's River 2 is on sale on Amazon today, dropping to $168 from the usual $249 price.

While this is not the best price, you still get to save 23 percent or $51 off on the standalone Ecoflow River 2 unit. At the same time, you can pair it with a solar charging panel, which should be compatible with many alternatives out there.

Why buy the Ecoflow River 2 protable power station

The Ecoflow River 2 portable power station is one of the most compact and lightest power cube in the market. It is rated with 256 Wh battery capacity that can fully recharge your drone a few times or your smartphone more than a dozen times. It can also work as a UPS in your home and power emergency equipment like continuous positive airway pressure device (CPAP) or a fish motor pump.

There are two AC sockets that can accommodate two appliances at the same time. Additionally, there is a pair of USB-A ports and a fast-charging USB-C interface.

EcoFlow River 2 portable power station can be charged via solar panels. / © EcoFlow

Ecoflow's River 2 support fast charging as well. Its depleted battery cells can be fully replenished in just an hour, which is faster than charging than most tablets or phones. Like with many pricier power stations, you can also use a solar panel to charge it or plug it to your car supply.

Managing the plugged devices and the power station itself is through the intuitive mobile app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. There's also a front-facing LCD screen that displays info like charging speed and remaining battery capacity.

In addition to the long lifespan of the lithium iron phosphate cells (LFP) of the River 2, it also comes with a 5-year service warranty for added piece of mind.

Do you think Ecoflow's River 2 is worth it for this price? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments.