Beat Outages with Ecoflow's River 2 Max 500 for Only $278 on Black Friday

EcoFlow River 2 Max Solar Charging
While Ecoflow has a wide range of portable power stations on sale, its new River 2 Max 500 is one of the popular lighter options. Black Friday now has the device back to the record-low price of $278 on Amazon, slashing the regular $449 price by $171 (38 percent).

But if you bundle it with a folding 160-watt solar panel, you'll get to save more at $220 as the $699 regular price of the solar generator set is reduced to $479.

Why you should invest in an Ecoflow River 2 Max 500

With winter already here, the instances of power outages are more frequent. A portable power station can be a great backup or charge device. Ecoflow's River 2 Max 500 is a solid all-rounder in the entry segment as it is not as hefty as the options with larger capacities. Even for its 499 Wh LFP battery, it's already enough to fully charge a smartphone more than 40 times or run a bulb for more than a full day.

EcoFlow River 2 Max / Pro portable power stations
EcoFlow River 2 series with Max and Pro models, all featuring fast charging on wired and solar. / © EcoFlow US

The River 2 Max 500 features multiple AC sockets with standard and grounded options, USB ports, and DC or car socket input for charging. The LCD screen is also useful for monitoring the device's charge status, though you can also manage this through the mobile app.

There is a UPS integration and BMS (battery management system), which protects sensitive and critical equipment. The River 2 Max 500 itself charges super fast, refilling its juices in just an hour. It also supports fast charging in the woods or outdoors using solar panels, with up to 220 watts of support.

What do you think of the Ecoflow River 2 Max 500? Is its features and size fit for your needs? Let us know in the comments.

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
