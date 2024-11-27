Beat Outages with Ecoflow's River 2 Max 500 for Only $278 on Black Friday
While Ecoflow has a wide range of portable power stations on sale, its new River 2 Max 500 is one of the popular lighter options. Black Friday now has the device back to the record-low price of $278 on Amazon, slashing the regular $449 price by $171 (38 percent).
But if you bundle it with a folding 160-watt solar panel, you'll get to save more at $220 as the $699 regular price of the solar generator set is reduced to $479.
Why you should invest in an Ecoflow River 2 Max 500
With winter already here, the instances of power outages are more frequent. A portable power station can be a great backup or charge device. Ecoflow's River 2 Max 500 is a solid all-rounder in the entry segment as it is not as hefty as the options with larger capacities. Even for its 499 Wh LFP battery, it's already enough to fully charge a smartphone more than 40 times or run a bulb for more than a full day.
The River 2 Max 500 features multiple AC sockets with standard and grounded options, USB ports, and DC or car socket input for charging. The LCD screen is also useful for monitoring the device's charge status, though you can also manage this through the mobile app.
There is a UPS integration and BMS (battery management system), which protects sensitive and critical equipment. The River 2 Max 500 itself charges super fast, refilling its juices in just an hour. It also supports fast charging in the woods or outdoors using solar panels, with up to 220 watts of support.
What do you think of the Ecoflow River 2 Max 500? Is its features and size fit for your needs? Let us know in the comments.
Recommended editorial content
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.