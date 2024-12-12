When it comes to p ortable power stations , Ecoflow is a well-known brand for its reliable and high-performing products. Just in time for the holiday season, most of the company’s lineup is on sale on Amazon, including the high-capacity Delta 2 Max. The versatile power station is now priced at $999, down from its usual $1,899, resulting in a $900 (47 percent) discount.

You can also opt for the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max bundled with a 220-watt solar panel, reducing the total price from $2,499 to just $1,299, a $1,200 savings.

Why Consider the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max?

The Ecoflow Delta 2 Max (review) stands out with its impressive 2,048 Wh battery capacity. This power reserve can keep a typical router running for nearly four days or charge a MacBook several dozen times. If you're outdoors, it can even power a coffee maker for about an hour and a half. Additionally, the battery is expandable up to three times its base capacity with Ecoflow’s compatible battery packs.

With a continuous power output of 2,400 watts (and a peak output of 3,400 watts), the Delta 2 Max can handle almost any household appliance, including heavy-duty tools like a welding machine or circular saw. Running multiple devices simultaneously won’t be a problem, thanks to six AC outlets and fast-charging USB-A and USB-C ports.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is efficient and powerful. / © nextpit

Despite its large battery size, recharging the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max is remarkably fast. It can go from 0 to 100 percent in just over an hour when connected to a standard wall outlet. For added flexibility, it also supports car charging or solar charging when paired with multiple panels.

Ecoflow’s use of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery technology ensures a long-lasting power source. The company claims the Delta 2 Max retains 80 percent of its battery health after 3,000 charge cycles. Additional features include a built-in UPS (uninterruptible power supply) and remote management through the Ecoflow mobile app.

Have you thought about investing in a portable power station before? What are your thoughts on the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max? Share your plans in the comments!