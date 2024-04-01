Android Easter Eggs: Remember All the Hidden Secrets Over the Years

Just in time for Easter, we show you which Easter Eggs are available in all Android versions. As there is a certain nostalgia factor, we have also included older versions such as Gingerbread, although these can hardly be found on any device nowadays. With newer versions, however, you can get a few hidden features.

With Easter eggs, you can find hidden little jokes, mini-games, or even new functions in countless web applications or operating systems. In the Android mobile operating system, these Easter eggs have been around for many operating system versions.

In this list, you will find all known Easter Eggs in Android since version 2.3 up to Android 14. You can also find out how to access the special gadgets. But now to the Easter egg hunt!

How-To: How to find the Easter Eggs

Before we reveal the secret of all the Android Easter Eggs, why not try it out for yourself? Because you can easily activate the Easter egg of the installed version in the settings of your smartphone. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app.

app. Tap on the About phone option.

option. Choose Android version .

. Tap the Android version field several times.

Activate the Android easter egg by quickly tapping (or long pressing) on the "Android version" menu item. / © nextpit

Depending on the manufacturer of your cell phone, this process may differ slightly. You may therefore have to search a little for the Android version. But it is always this field that you have to tap several times - that's a promise!

Easter Eggs in Android 14

Once you have followed the steps above, a black screen will open, reminiscent of outer space. In the center is a round image that reminds me strongly of "Planet Express" from Futurama. If you hold your finger on the symbol for a long time, the background starts to move faster and the rocket launch begins.

In the beginning you only find the symbol in the vastness of space... © nextpit ...but if you press the circular symbol for a long time, the rocket will take off. © nextpit At the end you can explore the vastness of deep space. © nextpit

As soon as you have pressed long enough, you will be thrown into a pixel universe. Once there, you use your finger to steer a small spaceship through the vastness of the Android universe. The little ship is also a clear homage to Space Invaders. This year, Android seems to be focusing everything on the vastness of space. Give it a try and see how far you can fly.

Android 13

Without big visual changes, Android 13 even recycled the previous version's Easter Egg. After following the instructions above, turn the clock to 1h (or 13h, or 1 pm, you get it...) and you will get a screen very similar to the one from Android 12 (see below).

Looks familiar... © Google Updated © Google Small surprise after a swipe or long-press © Google Android 13 Easter Egg © Google Android 13 Easter Egg © Google Android 13 Easter Egg © Google Android 13 Easter Egg © Google Android 13 Easter Egg © Google Android 13 Easter Egg © Google

However, if you slide your finger or long-press on the screen, the Easter Egg will switch between different emoji showcases. We selected a couple of them in the gallery above. Another feature inherited from Android 12 is the Easter Egg widget, which displays a color palette based on your phone's current wallpaper.

Android 12

Still rolling out to some devices, Android 12's Easter Egg highlights one of the biggest changes in the system, the Material You design language. After being activated, the hidden surprise displays a clock widget. Take the clock to 12h00 (noon/midnight) and the screen will display the version number using colors from the wallpaper or color palette defined by you.

The Android 12 Easter Egg also activates a widget that displays a sharable color palette / © NextPit

And it doesn't stop there! After opening the regular Android 12 Easter Egg, you will find a new widget called Android S Easter Egg that displays a big matrix of colors derived from your current phone wallpaper or color palette. Tap on the individual colors to share them, or simply copy them to use on apps that were not adapted to Material You.

Android 11

The hidden Easter Egg game within Android 11 is called "Android Neko". This, however, is not an entirely new game and it has appeared before, back in Android Nougat. Here, you will have to find the so-called "Cat Controls" and feed your kitten. It's almost a contemporary Tamagotchi.

I think I saw a kitten! / © NextPit

Android 10

Android 10 is a milestone in the history of the operating system. It was also the first occasion where Google decided to no longer name the version of Android with the names of popular desserts. However, the good news is that despite this, the tenth version of the OS did not give up the famous Easter Egg.

Google presents a seemingly trivial screen that shows the wording android 10, with the numbers in the foreground. But interactivity is not lacking: you can, in fact, move the numbers and the word android to any point on the screen.

Press the numbers and letters to move the characters around the screen / © NextPit

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie was released by Google in October 2018 together with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. The easter egg of this version hides something interesting. In addition to displaying the Android Pie logo with hypnotic colors, it is possible to find a fun Microsoft Paint-style drawing program. Just press and hold the "P" button several times to get access to it!

Android Pie Easter Egg / © NextPit

Android 8.0 Oreo

When the first Developer Preview of Android 8.0 was made available, one of the first things we checked for was the presence of an Easter egg. There was, indeed, an Easter egg in the first three Developer Previews of Android Oreo, but it wasn't anything new. It was the same Easter egg as from Android 7.0 Nougat, allowing you to leave food out in an empty dish to attract cats. Now that the fourth preview is out, we find that there's a new Easter egg.

The new Easter egg features a blue screen with a black octopus floating around. The octopus has an (Easter) egg-shaped head, which you can drag around the screen if you want to, and his eight (think Android 8.0) legs will follow. While this isn't the most engaging little feature, it's a nice addition.

Oreo and its weird Easter Egg / © NextPit

Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat features an Easter egg where your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to attract cats to eat plates of food you serve up. Yes, it's actually true - we couldn't make this stuff up if we wanted to. You can set this up as follows:

Go to the Settings menu.

menu. Scroll to About phone .

. Tap on the Android version until the N appears on the screen.

The cat emoji should appear directly underneath the N.

When the cat's head appears, this means you've successfully activated the Nougat Easter egg. You're not finished yet, as there are a few more steps to complete:

Open your quick settings menu (drag down from the top of your display twice).

Tap on Edit .

. Drag the new icon Empty dish to your notifications bar.

Now you'll be able to attract cats. To do this, tap on Empty dish to select the bait of your choice, and wait. When a cat comes to the dish, you'll be notified. You can even give the cat a name and share it with your friends. The cats will disappear after a while.

Feed the kitty on the new Android 7.0 Nougat / © NextPit

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow features another Flappy Bird-inspired mini-game as its Easter egg, only this time, you must navigate through the lollipops to get the marshmallows at the end of them. It's still a frustratingly difficult game; access it by tapping your device's software version until a Marshmallow appears and then long-press it.

Try not to kill your Android in a giant Marshmallow / © NextPit

Android 5.0 Lollipop

For the Android 5.0 Lollipop Easter egg, Google took inspiration from a pop culture phenomenon of the time, which was Flappy Bird. Tapping the software version will produce a flying Bugdroid that you must guide between Lollipop obstacles. It's an infuriating game that plays very similar to Flappy Bird.

Let the games begin! / © NextPit

Android 4.4 KitKat

Android 4.4 KitKat's Easter egg paid homage to all of the past versions of Android. Go to Settings > About phone and tap the Android version several times. A spinning letter K will appear which you can tap and hold to reveal the KitKat logo. Tap and hold that and a board of colored tiles featuring the logos of past Android versions will be revealed.

KitKat's Easter Egg was the least creative of all the Android versions / © NextPit

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

Devices running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean will be greeted by a huge smiling red jelly bean in this version's Easter egg. Access it the same way as the others and long press on the giant jelly bean to flood your displays with more beans. Swipe these to fling them in any direction.

Jelly Beans for everyone! / © NextPit

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Do you remember Nyan Cat? The pixelated cat who travels to outer space on a rainbow? Well, Android paid tribute to the Internet's favorite feline friend with the Easter egg for Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

After tapping on the Android version number several times, a pixelated Bugdroid will appear. When you tap and hold on to this, a Nyan Cat-inspired animation will begin featuring 8-bit Nyandroids shooting up into space. Nice.

An ice cream sandwich Android floating through space is what you see in Android version 4.0 / © NextPit

Android 3.0 Honeycomb

Android 3.0 Honeycomb's Easter egg is far less scary than Gingerbread's but it's nonetheless strange. Go through the same steps as mentioned above to activate it, and what you will see is a neon bee. A square box will appear underneath the bee's stinger housing the word 'REZZZZZ'.

In the Tron universe – which the bee appears to be part of – ‘Rezzing’ is the term used for generating a person or object in its game grid. Quite why Google is riffing on Tron, we don't know.

Who said Android couldn't be geeky? / © NextPit

Android 2.3 Gingerbread

The Easter egg found in Android 2.3 Gingerbread is frightening. Featuring a hand-painted picture of a demonic, bow-tie-wearing, yellow-eyed gingerbread man, a disconcerted Bugdroid, and zombies, this first Easter egg is not only unsettling but strikingly different from Google's later attempts. Thankfully.

To view this – as well as all of the other Easter eggs on our list – go into your device's Settings, choose About phone, and tap on the Android version until the Easter egg appears.

This Easter Egg is Zombie Art / © NextPit

And you, have you found your Android's little surprise? Which Easter Egg was your favorite so far? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

