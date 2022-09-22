This app brings Apple-style Dynamic Island to Android

The Dynamic Island that debuted with iPhone 14 Pro (Max) is now also possible with Android. Through the third-party app called dynamicSpot, the punch hole cutout on an Android smartphone can be utilized to mimic the popup notification effects of the iPhone 14 Pro . The app is free to download from the Play Store.

TL;DR

dynamicSpot app turns any Android device's punch hole into Dynamic Island.

The app is free and comes with multitasking and music controls.

Extra functionalities and customizations are available with the paid version.

dynamicSpot app copies iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island features

It didn't take long before someone copied Apple's improvement and introduced it on devices running on Google's mobile operating system. The dynamicSpot app, which is currently in beta, transforms the punch-hole of any Android smartphone into an island-style notification and control hub. To start using it, the only requirement is to download the app:

Download the dynamicSpot from the Google Play Store

While users are offered a few levels of customization such as resizing and expanded view, you will need to obtain the full version of the app to make use of some of the extra functionalities such as extending the popup island to the lockscreen and setting gesture controls. Likewise, the free version already comes with multitasking features, and it also supports timer and music controls.

dynamicSpot app for Android mimics the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island feature. / © NextPit

App limitations

More importantly, dynamicSpot works only with devices that have centered punch hole cutouts. There is no option to reposition the island to the sides or change the colors and theme, at least for the time being.

As regards the app, it's developed by a senior member of XDA forum. So far, it's one of the few third-party apps available on Play Store that has comparable features to Apple's Dynamic Island. However, we won't be surprised if major manufacturers like Xiaomi or OnePlus introduce a similar popup notification with their devices in the future.

What are your thoughts on Dynamic Island on Android smartphones? Do you think it is a practical function? Let us hear your answers below.