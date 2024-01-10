Dreame X40 Ultra: No More Stuck Hair in the Robot Vaccuum

The Dreame X40 Ultra will be the new flagship robot vacuum cleaner (hoover on the other side of the pond) for the second quarter of 2024. Dreame has given nextpit a first insight into the new features of the robovac with a mopping function, and we can reveal a few exclusive details here.

Do you remember the IFA 2023? The Dreame L20 Ultra was the first robot vacuum that could stretch its mop outwards to clean edges and corners better. The DreameBot X40 Ultra can also extend its side brush to improve cleaning performance when vacuuming. The manufacturer thus promises unbeatable cleaning right into the last corner—not least thanks to the further improved navigation.

Dreamebot X40 Ultra with revolutionary brushes

Dreame has also further improved the main brush. It is now said to be able to cut tangled hair independently and thus prevent the brush from getting stuck. The manufacturer calls the system Tribut Brush 2.0. Will this mean we can finally retire the small detangling tool that comes with many robot vacuums? We will of course find out in our robot vacuum test.

The Dreame X40 Ultra comes with a fully automatic station including tanks for fresh water and dirty water. / © Dreame

Last but not least, the Dreame X40 Ultra offers even more suction power. At 10,500 Pa, it outperforms the current flagship L20 Ultra by 3,500 Pa. And it is even a little more powerful than the recently launched Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra.

The Dreame X40 Ultra is set to be launched in Europe in the second quarter of 2024—and it is guaranteed to be a hot candidate for the best robot vacuum in 2024. As for the States, as the predecessor X30 Ultra is still on pre-order, don't expect to see the new X40 anytime soon.

Affiliate offer Dreame L20 Ultra

Which features are most important to you in your robot vacuum and mop? Do you pay attention to the suction power and/or extendable mops and side brushes? I look forward to your opinion in the comments!