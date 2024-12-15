Detect and Disable: Android Introduces Anti-Tracking Features

With the growing popularity of smart tags and Bluetooth trackers, concerns about stalking and unauthorized tracking have increased. In response, Google introduced unwanted tracking alerts with cross-platform support with Apple . The company has now announced an update, adding two new features to enhance Android's anti-stalking capabilities.

Android's Unknown Tracking Alerts Tool Get a Boost

The first new feature is Temporary Pause Location, designed as an extra layer of protection when an unknown Find My Device tracker or tag is detected nearby. It works alongside Android’s automatic unknown tracking alerts, which continuously scan for unauthorized tags in the background.

Also read: Chipolo One Point and Card Point review

When a suspicious tag is detected, users are prompted to disable location sharing for 24 hours. During this time, the tracker won’t receive location updates, giving users a chance to find and remove the tag if it has been placed on their belongings or hidden in their space.

Chipolo's One Point and Card Point Bluetooth trackers are compatible with the Find My Device network. / © nextpit

The second feature, Find Nearby, activates after an unknown tag alert is triggered. Once launched, it scans the surrounding area to pinpoint the tracker's exact location and guides users on how to disable it. If supported, the feature can also ring the tag without notifying its owner.

Find Nearby builds on the existing manual scan feature found in the Find My Device app and the Safety and Emergency section in Android settings. However, unlike the manual scan, this feature automatically becomes available when an unknown tag is detected.

However, Google has yet to address a concern about false detections reported by some users. These typically involve their own or familiar Find My Device tags or trackers that are linked to a different account or set up on another smartphone.

Which Android devices and smart tags are supported

Both features are built directly into Android’s system or OS-level rather than included in the Find My Device network or app. This means even users who don’t use the Find My Device network can still benefit from enhanced tracking protection.

Google confirmed that these unknown tracking alerts are rolling out to devices running Android 6.0+ and will support Find My Device-compatible accessories. Among the trackers compatible are Chipolo's new Point devices, Motorola Moto Tag, and Eufy's Smart Tag and Smart Track.

Affiliate offer Chipolo One Point

Have you ever used Android’s Find My Device or unwanted tracking features? Share your experience in the comments!