The innovative company Desman is expanding its presence in North America with the new brand Desloc. Under this brand, Desman is launching a smart lock called Desloc B200 that features AI-enabled fingerprint scanning, remote control features, and—great for DIY fans—you can install it yourself. The device is now available in the USA.

Desman is a well-known and established company in the lock-making industry and has been making some of the most advanced and durable smart locks for over a decade. The Desloc B200 is the 2nd smart lock entry under the new entity, and it is no different. The lock brings notable upgrades and features that smart home owners and short-term rental hosts, like those managing Airbnb properties, can take advantage of.

Desloc B200 has an easy installation design

While the lock itself is a sleek and modern smart lock, its standout feature is its straightforward DIY installation, ditching the need to call a professional or technician when installing the device. With a detailed installation guide, you can install the B200 in just 15 minutes according to Desloc.

Desloc also includes all the necessary components for installation inside the retail box—ranging from varying screws and plates to keys and set of batteries. All you need from your own toolbox is a screwdriver.

The Desloc B200 has a deadbolt lock mechanism, meaning it should work with most standard outdoor and indoor doors at your home.

Don't get locked out: Thanks to a USB port, the Desloc B200 can be powered through a power bank when its batteries are dead. / © Desloc

The company also says the smart lock is durable, which is built in aluminum alloy material and has an IP54 rating that protects its electronics against dust and water when installed in outdoor doorways. As of now, the B200 is only available in black.

Powering the Desloc B200 are four AA batteries, which according to the manufacturer should last for around one year. There's also a built-in battery indicator in the device, that notifies you when it's time to change the batteries. And if the batteries happen to die while you're out, then don't worry—a USB-C emergency port lets you power the lock from the outside.

AI-enabled fingerprint scanning in Desloc B200

In addition to the numeric pad with an anti-peeping feature, the Desloc B200 integrates a fingerprint scanner on top, which has already been verified by more than ten thousand users. The biometric sensor can accommodate up to 50 fingerprint IDs. It also has a dedicated security chip and is powered by AI for enhanced security and faster unlock speed. The company says it unlocks in under 0.3 seconds, faster than most smart locks with a fingerprint scanner.

Besides the mechanical keys and electronic keys (eKeys), you can set up to 150 PIN codes including temporary passcodes for visitors or guests in the mobile app. This feature is great for AirBnB owners.

Desloc B200's smart app and remote control access

Desloc's B200 smart lock is compatible with your typical smart home ecosystems. If you'd like to use the advanced remote control features, you will need the dedicated G2 Gateway hub that is sold separately or can also be found as a bundle offer together with the smart lock.

There's a close-range proximity control that works using Bluetooth connectivity for iPhone and Android. Meanwhile, the B200 also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants once set up with the gateway hub. Alternatively, Android smartphones with NFC can use the tap-to-unlock feature.

Desloc B200 has remote control features and voice assistant support / © Desloc

A neat feature is auto-lock. In the mobile app, you can define a certain time when the B200 is supposed to lock itself automatically. Furthermore, you'll have the option to get real-time notifications of smart lock activities from the app, including alerts when tampering is detected. If you want extra security, you can enable Privacy Mode which only accepts admin passwords and physical keys to be unlocked.

Desloc offers extended customer support

Another key advantage of Desloc smart locks, which are available in the B200, is extended customer support and lifetime after-sales service with more than 100 customer service staff. The company offers a hotline service from Monday to Friday (9 AM to 5 PM EST) in the US and 24/7 email support.

How to buy the Desloc B200 smart lock and get savings

Both the Desloc B200 and the option with G2 Gateway are now available from Amazon. Notably, it undercuts many smart lock alternatives with comparable features in terms of price.

For instance, the standalone B200 retails for $95 when you apply the coupon code before checkout from Amazon. The B200 with a G2 Gateway currently costs $119 (down from $159) after a combined $10 straight discount and coupon.

Are you using a smart lock at home? What do you think of the Desloc B200? Share with us your answers in the comments.