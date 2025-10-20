If you're in the market for a capable mid-range smartphone that stays fast over time and shares some high-end features with flagship models, you'll be glad to know Samsung is offering a sale on select Galaxy A phones. The Galaxy A56 is included and is currently listed at its second-best price of $424, down from $499.

That saves you $75 (15%), which is already a sizeable amount. The deal applies to the Light Gray and Olive Green color options. A similar discount is also available for the 256 GB variant, which offers double the storage and bigger RAM, dropping to $474 from $549.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Samsung Galaxy A56 5G falls to its second-best price at $424 for a saving of $75 (15%).

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy A56?

The Galaxy A56 (review) is Samsung's top-end mid-range smartphone, introduced in March this year. Despite the year-long gap from its predecessor, it brings thoughtful upgrades.

In terms of design, it features a redesigned back panel with the camera module placed on an island, echoing the flagship Galaxy S series. It's also lighter and thinner, offering a better feel in hand. Durability gets a boost with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and the device is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 features a wider and brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Its back panel has a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. / © nextpit

The AMOLED display has been upgraded to a wider 6.7-inch panel, now notably brighter with peak brightness reaching 1,900 nits. A new 12 MP front-facing camera replaces the previous 32 MP unit. While the resolution is lower, it delivers better selfies and video quality. On the rear, the 50 MP main sensor captures sharp details and vivid colors.

Internally, the Galaxy A56 is powered by the faster Exynos 1580 SoC. This new chip improves processing speed and introduces the Xclipse 540 GPU, which brings graphics performance closer to flagship level, making gaming more stable at higher frame rates. For everyday tasks, the Galaxy A56 remains snappy and should continue performing well for years.

Battery capacity stays at 5,000 mAh, but overall runtime is solid, easily lasting a full day. Charging is quicker too, thanks to the new 45-watt wired charging. Like Samsung's pricier models, the Galaxy A56 is futureproof, with 6 years of Android OS upgrades and security patches.

Are you thinking of upgrading your smartphone? Is the Galaxy A56 on your list? We’d love to hear what you think.