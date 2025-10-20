While WhatsApp has long been an effective platform for instant messaging, one persistent issue has plagued users is the endless stream of spam and scam messages. Over the years, WhatsApp has introduced several thoughtful features to combat this, but its latest experiment might be the most effective yet.

No Reply? Message Limit Starts Counting

According to a report from TechCrunch, WhatsApp is testing a new anti-spam feature that limits how many messages an account can send to recipients who haven’t replied. The system begins tallying messages once a recipient fails to respond, and even multiple unread messages to the same person count toward the limit.

Unlike previous tools that empowered users to block or report spam manually, this new feature takes a more proactive approach. It targets high-volume senders, such as businesses and potential attackers, who frequently message unknown contacts. Individual users are also covered, though WhatsApp says the average person is unlikely to hit the limit.

Exact figures haven’t been disclosed, but WhatsApp is experimenting with several monthly thresholds. Once an account nears the cap, WhatsApp will issue a warning. If the recipient replies, those messages are removed from the tally.

WhatsApp now alerts users when an unknown number has added their numbers to a group chat. / © meta

Meta confirmed the feature will begin rolling out in multiple countries over the coming weeks.

More Tools to Fight Spam on WhatsApp

This isn’t Meta’s first move against spam. Last year, it adjusted WhatsApp Business pricing to discourage excessive marketing messages. The new feature builds on that effort and could offer a more direct way to curb spam and scams.

Other recent tools include alerting individual users when unknown numbers add users to group chats. In 2024, Meta added the ability to unsubscribe from marketing broadcasts. All of these are features designed to give users more control over their inbox.

Have you ever been discouraged from using WhatsApp because of spam or scam threats? How do you deal with unwanted messages? We’d love to hear your tips and suggestions.