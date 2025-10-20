While many Samsung Galaxy phones are already receiving the One UI 8 update , the story is different for some models. Samsung has officially ended software support for several devices, putting affected users at risk. Here's what that means for Galaxy owners.

Samsung recently updated its support page, listing current software schedules for Galaxy devices. Notably, some models have shifted from monthly to quarterly security updates. This includes the budget flagship Galaxy S21 FE, which will now receive security patches every three months instead of monthly.

The Galaxy S21 FE is still set to receive Android 16 via One UI 8, expected to roll out in the coming weeks. This will be its final major upgrade, meaning it won’t get One UI 9 or Android 17 next year. However, Samsung may still release One UI 8.5, likely based on Android 16.1.

Last Update for These Samsung Phones

As for devices on the chopping block, the mid-range Galaxy A52s and budget Galaxy A03s have been removed from the support page. Both received their last security update in June this year. Their removal suggests they won’t get the September or October patches. Similarly, the Galaxy M32 and F42 are no longer listed.

Samsung Galaxy A52s was introduced in September 2021 and received its last major OS update last year. / © nextpit

Next in line could be the Galaxy Tab A8, launched in early 2022. It may receive its final update by the end of this year or in January next year.

These Samsung Phones Are at Risk

While these devices may still receive app updates and minor patches via the Google Play Store, they will miss out on critical security updates that protect against evolving cyber threats. Without these patches, outdated devices are more vulnerable to attacks that could compromise personal data or even lead to financial loss.

For instance, the September security update addressed numerous vulnerabilities, including several high- and medium-severity issues. Some of these were reportedly exploited in the wild.

Regular updates are essential, as threats continue to evolve. Staying protected requires not just new hardware but also up-to-date software.

For affected users, the most straightforward option is to upgrade to a newer device. Continuing to use unsupported phones is possible, but users should be aware of the risks. Avoiding financial and banking apps on these devices is one way to reduce exposure.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Do you still use any of the Samsung Galaxy devices mentioned above? Are you planning to upgrade soon? We’d love to hear your thoughts.