If you're considering a budget-friendly mid-range smartphone, Samsung's Galaxy A35 is now on sale. The Galaxy handset is available for $324 on Amazon, offering a 19% discount ($76 off)—though not its lowest price ever, it's still a great deal.

The offer applies to the unlocked variant with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, available in Navy or Lilac. Additionally, Amazon supports trade-ins, allowing you to earn up to $220 in Amazon Gift Card credits when purchasing the Galaxy A35.

Why We Recommend the Samsung Galaxy A35

Launched in March 2024, the Galaxy A35 (review) quickly became one of the best mid-range smartphones under $400 on the market. It boasts a sleek design inspired by the premium Galaxy S25 series, which we also reviewed, and features a capable Exynos 1380 SoC. The chip enables select Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search and AI-powered camera and battery optimization.

On the outside, the A35 sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of brightness (HBM) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, offering better scratch and crack resistance than Corning's standard glass. Plus, with an IP67 rating, the device is resistant to dust and water.

Samsung has installed a triple camera on the back of the Galaxy A35, which is helmed by a 50 MP main shooter. / © nextpit

The rear dual-camera setup includes a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, with very solid daylight photos and 4K video recording at 30 fps. For selfies and video calling, there's a 13 MP front-facing camera.

While wireless charging is absent, the Galaxy A35 packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W wired charging. In our experience, the battery easily lasts a full day with enough power left for the next morning.

What sets the Galaxy A35 apart from other mid-range alternatives is Samsung’s extensive software support. The device is guaranteed four years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates—a level of support comparable to many flagship smartphones from Chinese competitors.

Are you planning to buy the Galaxy A35 for yourself or someone else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!