Hot topics

This Popular Samsung Mid-Range Smartphone is a Must-Grab for 19% Off

2 min read 2 min 2 comments 2
samsung galaxy a35 nextpit review 5
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're considering a budget-friendly mid-range smartphone, Samsung's Galaxy A35 is now on sale. The Galaxy handset is available for $324 on Amazon, offering a 19% discount ($76 off)—though not its lowest price ever, it's still a great deal.

The offer applies to the unlocked variant with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, available in Navy or Lilac. Additionally, Amazon supports trade-ins, allowing you to earn up to $220 in Amazon Gift Card credits when purchasing the Galaxy A35.

Why We Recommend the Samsung Galaxy A35

Launched in March 2024, the Galaxy A35 (review) quickly became one of the best mid-range smartphones under $400 on the market. It boasts a sleek design inspired by the premium Galaxy S25 series, which we also reviewed, and features a capable Exynos 1380 SoC. The chip enables select Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search and AI-powered camera and battery optimization.

On the outside, the A35 sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of brightness (HBM) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, offering better scratch and crack resistance than Corning's standard glass. Plus, with an IP67 rating, the device is resistant to dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy A35 camera
Samsung has installed a triple camera on the back of the Galaxy A35, which is helmed by a 50 MP main shooter. / © nextpit

The rear dual-camera setup includes a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, with very solid daylight photos and 4K video recording at 30 fps. For selfies and video calling, there's a 13 MP front-facing camera.

While wireless charging is absent, the Galaxy A35 packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W wired charging. In our experience, the battery easily lasts a full day with enough power left for the next morning.

What sets the Galaxy A35 apart from other mid-range alternatives is Samsung’s extensive software support. The device is guaranteed four years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates—a level of support comparable to many flagship smartphones from Chinese competitors.

Are you planning to buy the Galaxy A35 for yourself or someone else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Choosing the Right Samsung Foldable

  2024 Galaxy Z models 2023 Galaxy Z models 2022 Galaxy Z models
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Picture Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (2)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
2 comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  • 15
    Davin Peterson 3 months ago Link to comment

    We are still waiting for Samsung update the A35 to Android 15/One UI 7

    Jade Bryan

    • Jade Bryan 17
      Jade Bryan 3 months ago Link to comment

      It's likely that the newly announced Galaxy A36 with One UI 7 will arrive first than the major update arriving to the Galaxy A35

      Rubens Eishima