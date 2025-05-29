While flagship smartphones come with the most features, mid-range phones often offer better value for money. One of the latest entries in this category is now on sale. Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A36 is available for $357 on Amazon, which slashes its price by $42 (11%), putting it near the record low we saw last month.

The deal applies to the base model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You can also pick it up in Awesome Black or Lavender finishes.

Why Buy the Mid-Range Samsung Galaxy A36?

The Galaxy A36 (review) arrived in March alongside other mid-range models. The device itself is a middle-of-the-road option within the lineup and features a few significant upgrades from its predecessor, making it a compelling choice for those upgrading from earlier, lower-end Galaxy smartphones.

At the front, it features a slightly wider 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Pictures look punchy and bright on the display. It's also brighter, peaking at 1,900 nits, which is on par with the pricier Galaxy A56. There's an integrated fingerprint scanner underneath the display.

The device is also built to last with an IP67 dust and water protection rating, while the front and back panels use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Furthermore, it's slightly lighter and thinner, making it more manageable for one-handed operation. We appreciate that the camera module has been redesigned, giving it a distinctive look.

Samsung's Galaxy A36 5G features a marginally wider and notably brighter AMOLED display. / © nextpit

The Galaxy A36 comes with a more efficient Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, but there's no huge difference in raw performance compared to previous chips. However, the phone runs on Android 15 out of the box and is pledged to receive 6 major OS upgrades. It also ships with new AI features like AI Select and Edit Suggestions. The imaging setup is a familiar triple camera module with a 50 MP wide lens as the primary, coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide and 5 MP macro.

Battery life in the Galaxy A36 has not improved from the Galaxy A35, but you can still expect a long runtime. At the same time, it charges fast with a new 45 W rating. This should refill its battery in just about an hour and a few minutes, notably quicker compared to the 25 W in older generations.

Are you planning to buy or upgrade to a new smartphone? What do you think of the Galaxy A36 at its current price? We want to hear your plans.