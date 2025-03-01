Less than a year after announcing GPT-4o, OpenAI has introduced GPT-4.5, its most advanced language model for Chat yet. According to the company, GPT-4.5 brings significant improvements in pattern recognition, contextual understanding, and creative problem-solving.

A More Natural and Intuitive ChatGPT

OpenAI describes GPT-4.5 as more natural and intelligent than its predecessor. In an X post, CEO Sam Altman even called it "the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person to me."

The upgraded model enhances its ability to recognize user intent, follow instructions, and interpret subtle cues, resulting in more accurate responses. Additionally, GPT-4.5 is designed to be more creative in generating insights, making it particularly useful for writing, programming, and problem solving. It also touted to make fewer errors or hallucinations than before.

With its broader knowledge base, GPT-4.5 is expected to outperform previous versions across most categories, from general inquiries to more specialized tasks.

Despite its advancements, GPT-4.5 prioritizes chat-based interactions rather than reasoning-intensive tasks. As Altman noted, it "won't crush benchmarks." OpenAI continues to offer dedicated models for coding and mathematical problem-solving, which users can access within ChatGPT as needed.

GPT-4.5 Availability and Pricing

GPT-4.5 is now available to ChatGPT Pro users, who pay $200 per month. Team and Plus users will gain access next week through the web and app versions. Altman explained that OpenAI couldn’t release GPT-4.5 to Plus users simultaneously due to the model's high hardware demands. However, the company plans to add more GPUs by next week to support broader availability.

As for free-tier ChatGPT users, OpenAI has yet to confirm if or when GPT-4.5 will be available. However, based on past rollouts, the company may introduce a limited version in the coming months.

Interestingly, OpenAI’s announcement came just a day after Amazon unveiled Alexa+, its new generative AI chatbot. Alexa+ will be available as a standalone app for Android and iOS, as well as on the web.

Are GPT-4.5’s new features useful to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!