Hot topics

OpenAI's GPT-4.5 Aims for Better Recognition and Fewer Hallucinations

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
OpenAI ChatGPT Tasks on an Android phone
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Less than a year after announcing GPT-4o, OpenAI has introduced GPT-4.5, its most advanced language model for Chat yet. According to the company, GPT-4.5 brings significant improvements in pattern recognition, contextual understanding, and creative problem-solving.

A More Natural and Intuitive ChatGPT

OpenAI describes GPT-4.5 as more natural and intelligent than its predecessor. In an X post, CEO Sam Altman even called it "the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person to me."

The upgraded model enhances its ability to recognize user intent, follow instructions, and interpret subtle cues, resulting in more accurate responses. Additionally, GPT-4.5 is designed to be more creative in generating insights, making it particularly useful for writing, programming, and problem solving. It also touted to make fewer errors or hallucinations than before.

With its broader knowledge base, GPT-4.5 is expected to outperform previous versions across most categories, from general inquiries to more specialized tasks.

Despite its advancements, GPT-4.5 prioritizes chat-based interactions rather than reasoning-intensive tasks. As Altman noted, it "won't crush benchmarks." OpenAI continues to offer dedicated models for coding and mathematical problem-solving, which users can access within ChatGPT as needed.

GPT-4.5 Availability and Pricing

GPT-4.5 is now available to ChatGPT Pro users, who pay $200 per month. Team and Plus users will gain access next week through the web and app versions. Altman explained that OpenAI couldn’t release GPT-4.5 to Plus users simultaneously due to the model's high hardware demands. However, the company plans to add more GPUs by next week to support broader availability.

As for free-tier ChatGPT users, OpenAI has yet to confirm if or when GPT-4.5 will be available. However, based on past rollouts, the company may introduce a limited version in the coming months.

Interestingly, OpenAI’s announcement came just a day after Amazon unveiled Alexa+, its new generative AI chatbot. Alexa+ will be available as a standalone app for Android and iOS, as well as on the web.

Are GPT-4.5’s new features useful to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Source: OpenAI, Sam Altman on X

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing