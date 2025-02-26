If you're kicking off spring cleaning with a serious refresh, a robot cleaner can be a game-changer in your cleaning arsenal. Right now, Roborock's smart robot vacuum and mop models are on sale, with the Roborock Q8 Max+ available for just $399, less than half its original price.

This massive $400 discount drops the price of the Q8 Max+ from $799, setting a new record that’s $20 lower than the previous best deal.

Why You Need the Roborock Q8 Max+ in Your Home

The Roborock Q8 Max+ is a highly recommended robot vacuum with advanced navigation and flexible cleaning capabilities. It features reactive obstacle avoidance technology and LiDAR mapping for precise, efficient movement. Plus, it supports multi-level mapping, customizable rooms, and smart cleaning routines.

When it comes to performance, the Q8 Max+ boasts a 5,500 Pa suction power, delivering impressive deep cleaning. The anti-tangle dual roller brush prevents hair buildup, while carpet detection technology automatically increases suction for optimal cleaning. While it doesn’t feature robotic arms for mopping, it offers customizable water flow levels to match different floor types.

The Roborock Q8 Max+ has a self-cleaning docking station that can hold dirt and debris for up to 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning. / © Roborock

A standout feature is its self-emptying dock with a large 2.5-liter dustbin, capable of holding dirt and debris for up to seven weeks, providing a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Waste can be quickly and securely disposed of using a non-contact disposable bag.

While charging, the Q8 Max+ efficiently manages its battery usage. You can monitor and control it through the Roborock mobile app or use voice commands via Alexa or Siri when connected to a smart speaker or hub.

