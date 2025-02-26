Hot topics

Save Big: Roborock Q8 Max+ with Impressive Navigation is Now 51% Off!

roborock q8 max plus robot vacuum mop
© Roborock
If you're kicking off spring cleaning with a serious refresh, a robot cleaner can be a game-changer in your cleaning arsenal. Right now, Roborock's smart robot vacuum and mop models are on sale, with the Roborock Q8 Max+ available for just $399, less than half its original price.

This massive $400 discount drops the price of the Q8 Max+ from $799, setting a new record that’s $20 lower than the previous best deal.

Why You Need the Roborock Q8 Max+ in Your Home

The Roborock Q8 Max+ is a highly recommended robot vacuum with advanced navigation and flexible cleaning capabilities. It features reactive obstacle avoidance technology and LiDAR mapping for precise, efficient movement. Plus, it supports multi-level mapping, customizable rooms, and smart cleaning routines.

When it comes to performance, the Q8 Max+ boasts a 5,500 Pa suction power, delivering impressive deep cleaning. The anti-tangle dual roller brush prevents hair buildup, while carpet detection technology automatically increases suction for optimal cleaning. While it doesn’t feature robotic arms for mopping, it offers customizable water flow levels to match different floor types.

You get a self-cleaning docking station with the Roborock Q8 Max+.
The Roborock Q8 Max+ has a self-cleaning docking station that can hold dirt and debris for up to 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning. / © Roborock

A standout feature is its self-emptying dock with a large 2.5-liter dustbin, capable of holding dirt and debris for up to seven weeks, providing a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Waste can be quickly and securely disposed of using a non-contact disposable bag.

While charging, the Q8 Max+ efficiently manages its battery usage. You can monitor and control it through the Roborock mobile app or use voice commands via Alexa or Siri when connected to a smart speaker or hub.

How do you currently clean your floors? Do you think the Roborock Q8 Max+ would be a worthy addition to your cleaning routine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

