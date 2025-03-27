Hot topics

Beats Pill 2024 speaker IP67 water resistance
© Beats
Apple’s Spring Sale on Amazon isn’t just about iPhones and iPads—Beats speakers and headphones are also seeing major discounts. If you've been eyeing a portable Bluetooth speaker, now’s a great time to grab the new Beats Pill, which has dropped to a record-low price of $99—a $50 (33%) discount.

All color options of the Beats Pill, including Matte Black and Signature Red, are available at this price. You can also buy two speakers for $199 and set them up in stereo mode for an immersive sound experience.

Why the Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker Is Worth Buying

Apple introduced the upgraded Beats Pill last year, and it brings major enhancements that make it a solid upgrade over its predecessor.

The new Beats Pill features a more rounded, lightweight design, making it easier to carry around or attach to a bag without weighing you down. It also boasts an IP67 rating, meaning it's dustproof and water-resistant—perfect for outdoor adventures or poolside listening.

Internally, the Beats Pill has been redesigned with upgraded speakers for stronger, clearer audio. The bass is deeper, and distortion is minimized at high volumes, ensuring a richer listening experience.

Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker (2024)
The Beats Pill (2024) features a more durable IP67 certification and significantly longer battery life. / © Beats

Another great feature is the USB-C port, which replaces the outdated micro-USB. If you pair two Beats Pill speakers, you can take advantage of Amplify Mode (for boosted sound) or Stereo Mode (for left-right channel separation)—perfect for parties or a portable home theater setup.

Battery life is another area where the 2024 Beats Pill shines—it offers up to 24 hours of continuous playback, which is twice as long as the previous Beats Pill+. Additionally, fast charging ensures you’re never out of power for long.

Apple has also integrated one-touch pairing and Find My support, making it easier to connect and track your speaker if misplaced. Plus, it is compatible with voice assistants for voice control, including Siri and Google.

Are you planning to pick one up at this price? Let us know in the comments!

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
