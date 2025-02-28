The iPad 10 (10th-generation standard iPad) remains a popular choice for budget-conscious Apple users. Even better, the Apple tablet is now available for $279 at Amazon and Best Buy, marking its second-best price for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

This deal saves you $70 (20%) off its current retail price of $349. If you consider its original launch price of $449, that’s a total discount of $170. Even better, this offer applies to all four color options: Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow.

Why Should You Buy the Apple iPad 10th Gen?

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad (review) has been on the market for over two years, but thanks to its modern design and capable chipset, it remains a solid option for students and casual users. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that is bright and sharp. However, one minor drawback is that it only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, which should still suffice for most drawing and sketching needs.

Compared to the iPad 9, this model has slimmer bezels, giving it a sleeker look. The 12 MP front camera is positioned along the longer bezel, making it ideal for video calls. Additionally, the 12 MP rear camera supports 4K video recording. Weighing just 477 grams (about a pound) and measuring 7 mm thick, the iPad 10 isn’t as portable as the iPad Mini 6, but it’s still easy to carry in a sleeve or bag.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © nextpit

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, the iPad 10 features a hexacore processor and powerful graphics, ensuring smooth performance when multitasking or gaming. Switching between apps is seamless, and it handles most tasks without stuttering.

Battery life is another highlight, lasting up to 10 hours for video playback or web browsing. In our tests with regular daily usage, the iPad 10 easily lasted a full day or more. Plus, the USB-C port adds versatility for charging and connectivity.

What do you think of this deal? Which color are you planning to get? Share your thoughts in the comments!