Limited Time Offer: Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Mages of Mystralia.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Mages of Mystralia

This is a captivating action-adventure game that elevates magic beyond mere spellcasting, transforming it into a tool for strategic combat. Unlike traditional games that rely on predefined abilities, this title empowers players to craft their own spells—a mechanic that not only demands creativity but also adds depth to the gameplay.

The reviews speak for themselves: with an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars, the game has earned praise for its engaging mechanics, particularly its challenging boss battles. "Mages of Mystralia" is normally priced at $15.99.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Them's Fightin' Herds

But the week wouldn’t be complete without a glimpse into the future: Next week, "Them's Fightin' Herds" will be available as the latest offer. This vibrant 2D fighting game may have a cartoonish exterior but it delivers intense, hard-hitting action. With a stellar rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, it has already carved out a strong reputation among gamers.

What sets this title apart is its Versus mode, allowing players to battle both locally and online—bringing the social aspect of gaming to the forefront. Current price: $19.99.

