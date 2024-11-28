Hot topics

Compare All iPad Models: Regular, Air, Pro, and Mini

Apple's latest iPad is positioned as a true laptop replacement. The company is committed to elevating the iPad's functionality to parallel traditional laptops, featuring hardware upgrades such as the new M4 chips and more intuitive software for multitasking. With these enhancements, Apple appears set to redefine the iPad's role. But how many models are available? In this buyer's guide, we simplify Apple's iPad lineup for you, distinguishing between those designed for a classic tablet experience and the newer, more computer-like devices.

All iPads compared in 2024

In May 2024, Apple unveiled the 7th generation iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 13-inch models, equipped with M4 chips. As anticipated, the new iPad Air was also released, available in 11-inch and 13-inch models and featuring M2 chips.

On the same day, Apple updated the accessory ecosystem for the iPads, introducing a more computer-like keyboard and an advanced Apple Pencil. We have prepared a special article covering all the new releases from the "Get Loose" event on May 7, just for you:

Table of Contents:

Apple iPad Pro 2024: Starting from $999

Apple iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip and tandem OLED
Apple's M4 iPad Pro 2024 can be paired with a with the new Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard with trackpad. © nextpit
Apple iPad Pro's front camera has been relocated.
The front camera of the Apple iPad Pro can finally be found in the center of the wide side. © nextpit
Even with the Magic Keyboard, the Apple iPad Pro is slightly thicker than the iPhonne.
Despite the Magic Keyboard, the new Apple iPad Pro is only slightly thicker than an iPhone. © nextpit
The new OLED iPad Pro display delivers excellent contrast, colors. and brightness.
The new OLED display of the iPad Pro offers great contrast, colors. and brightness. © nextpit
You get an improved Truetone flash in the iPad Pro.
The iPad Pro has one less camera, but an improved Truetone flash. © nextpit
You get a new function bar in the Magic Keyboard.
The new Magic Keyboard a new function bar. © nextpit
Ben relied on video editing to gauge the performance of the iPad Pro 2024.
To test the performance of the iPad Pro 2024, Ben has edited a test video on the device. © nextpit
The iPad Pro 2024 with the Apple Pencil Pro
This is clever: the new Pencil Pro uses a shadow to show which drawing tool is currently selected. © nextpit

The iPad Pro models now start at $999 for the 11-inch version and $1,299 for the 13-inch variant, available in Space Gray and Silver. These new models offer a leap in performance and display technology, setting them apart in the Apple lineup with the first OLED display for the iPad line. As the name suggests, they are packed with all the latest features and the best-performing chip in Apple's arsenal.

The iPad Pro is probably overkill for most people, with hardware and feature-set that are very competitive with Apple's own MacBook family of laptops. The iPad Pro is ideal for those with workflows that have adapted to the tablet interface (e.g. mobile video editors who use Final Cut Pro) or simply want to have the most powerful tablet in their bag wherever they go. 

iPad Pro 2024: Prices

iPad Pro 2024: 11-inch 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB
Wi-Fi $999 $1,199 $1,599 $1,999
5G $1,199 - - -
Nano-texture glass - - $1,699 -
iPad Pro 2024: 13-inch 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB
Wi-Fi $1,299 $1,499 $1,899 $2,299
5G $1,499 - - -
Nano-texture glass   - $1,999 -
Apple iPad Pro 13'' (2024)

Good

  • Sensational display
  • Thin and light body
  • Very good battery life
  • Ultra-fast Apple M4 processor

Bad

  • Expensive peripherals required for a PC-like experience
Apple iPad Pro 13'' (2024)
  • Check offer $1,399.00 (Amazon - new) *
  • Check offer (Apple) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Go to review
Apple iPad Pro 13'' (2024)

Apple iPad Pro 13'' (2024)

  • $1,499.00 Check offer $1,399.00 (Amazon - new)
  • Check offer (Apple)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)

Apple iPad Air 2024: Starting at $599

Apple iPad Air 2024 with Magic Keyboard
The new iPad Air 2024 with the compatible Magic Keyboard. © nextpit
Apple iPad Air 2024 back side showing the pogo pin contacts for the optional keyboard
Thanks to these contacts, the iPad Air 2024 is also compatible with the Magic Keyboard. © nextpit
11-inch iPad Pro on top of a 13-inch iPad Air
The iPad Air is now available in two sizes - here in comparison with the 11" iPad Pro. © nextpit
iPad Air 2024 Mobile Games
Current mobile games look really nice on the 13-inch display. © nextpit
iPad Air 2024 camera
The camera is the same as in the predecessor - but that's not a big problem. © nextpit
Apple iPad Air 2024 power button, which also works as a fingerprint reader
Unfortunately, unlocking the Apple iPad Air 2024 only works with Touch ID via the sensor in the on/off button. © nextpit
Apple iPad Air 2024 Magic Keyboard
Thanks to the Magic Keyboard, the iPad Air 2024 becomes a better replacement for a notebook. © nextpit

The iPad Air, a favorite choice for users seeking a balance of performance and affordability, received a significant upgrade from Apple on May 7, 2024. The new models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, are now equipped with advanced M2 chips. The Air makes small sacrifices in performance and display that very few people will be able to notice in our opinion.

The iPad offers a balanced option for advanced users, without the expensive "Professional" features found in the top pick. It can run the same apps and games as the expensive model, with good performance (and usually faster than any Android rival), excellent software support with all the same AI features promised for the iPad Pro and iPhone models, and good connectivity options.

iPad Air 2024: Prices

iPad Air 2024 11-inch 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB
Wi-Fi $599 $699 $899 $1,099
5G $749 - - -
iPad Air 2024 13-inch 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB
Wi-Fi $799 $899 $1,099 $1,299
5G $949 - - -
Apple iPad Air 6 13'' (2024)

Good

  • Great price-performance level (in the basic model)
  • Great display despite technical compromises
  • Finally support for the Magic Keyboard
  • Good endurance despite a larger display

Bad

  • Not compatible with older Apple Pencils with magnetic charging
  • Display and memory upgrade very expensive
  • iPadOS still cumbersome to work with
  • USB-C port without Thunderbolt
Apple iPad Air 6 13'' (2024)
  • Check offer $699.00 (128GB - new) *
  • Check offer (Apple) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Go to review
Apple iPad Air 6 13'' (2024)

Apple iPad Air 6 13'' (2024)

  • $799.00 Check offer $699.00 (128GB - new)
  • Check offer (Apple)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)

Apple iPad (10th generation): Starting from $349

Will we see the iPad 2024 adopt a similar landscape camera?
The Apple iPad 2022 was the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. © nextpit
Apple iPad 2022 review
Apple iPad 2022 with the optional cover case © nextpit
Apple iPad 2022 review
The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! © nextpit
Apple iPad 2022 review
The Apple iPad 10 (2022) features a USB-C port. © nextpit
Apple iPad 2022 review
We have a 12MP lens on the back of the iPad 2022 with higher quality than the previous generation. © nextpit
Apple iPad 2022 review
The speakers are also positioned for the landscape orientation. © nextpit

The latest basic iPad was released in October 2022. The base iPad broke many traditions in the base model, ditching not only the front home button but also the Lightning port, this last one replaced by USB-C. Although still using Touch ID as its biometric feature, the fingerprint sensor is now housed on the side, similar to the rest of the iPad line.

The base iPad is probably the most sensible buy for most people, with a balanced mix of price and performance, paired with a modern design. It is worth noting that the A14 chip is relatively old for Apple standards, and the iPad 10 won't be getting most of the new "Apple Intelligence" features due to the older chip and RAM capacity. However, if all you need is a reliable device to consume media, read books, documents, or recipes, the iPad 10 is the most cost-effective way in the Apple ecosystem.

iPad 10th generation: Prices

iPad 10th generation 64 GB 256 GB
Wi-Fi $349 $499
5G $499 $649
iPad 9th generation (discontinued) 64 GB 256 GB
Wi-Fi $329 $479
4G LTE $459 $609
Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Good

  • Updated and modern design
  • Front camera positioned in landscape mode
  • Really stable performance
  • USB-C port instead of Lightning (Finally!)
  • A reliable companion

Bad

  • Support for first generation Apple Pencil (Lightning port)
  • 64 GB variant is a joke in 2022
  • Quality-to-price ratio is not justified
Apple iPad 10 (2022)
  • Check offer $259.00 (64GB - new) *
  • Check offer (BestBuy) *
  • Check offer (Walmart) *
Go to review
Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Apple iPad 10 (2022)

  • $349.00 Check offer $259.00 (64GB - new)
  • Check offer (BestBuy)
  • Check offer (Walmart)

The 9th generation iPad was officially discontinued in early 2024 but bargain hunters may be able to find the entry-level tablet with the Home button in stores.

Apple iPad mini 2024: Starting from $499

Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)
The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation. © nextpit
Apple iPad Mini 7 showing the back with logo on a desk surrounded by papers and pencils.
The main upgrade on the mini 7 is on the processing inside. © nextpit
Apple iPad Mini 7 displaying the time 16:10 on a lock screen with a silhouette of a tower.
The display uses an 8.3-inch LCD panel with relatively compact bezels. © nextpit
Close-up of the Apple iPad Mini 7's rear camera, showing the sleek design and finish.
Once again, the camera features a single sensor on the 7th-gen iPad mini. © nextpit
Apple iPad Mini 7 in purple color, showing the back and camera on a table.
The Power button integrates a fingerprint reader for biometric logins. © nextpit
Apple iPad Mini 7 in lilac color, displayed on a desk with stationery items.
The compact dimensions of the iPad mini makes the logo look disproportionately large. © nextpit

The seventh-generation iPad mini is the sole compact option in Apple's tablet range, with an 8.3-inch display. It was updated at the end of 2024 to prepare it for the upcoming "Apple Intelligence" features, with the same A17 Pro processor as the iPhone 15 Pro and a big memory upgrade.

Besides the powerful chip, the iPad mini is honestly the only option if you want an iPad that is smaller than 10-inch. But even among Android tablets, there are only a couple of niche models (usually marketed for gamers) that can offer a similar level of versatility and performance as the iPad mini 7/2024 and usually without the same build quality. Just remember that upgrades for storage and/or 5G take the price very high, very quickly.

iPad mini 2024: Prices

iPad mini 2024 price 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB
Wi-Fi $499 $599 $799
5G $649 $749 $949
Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)

Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)

  • Check offer (Apple)
  • Find on Amazon (Amazon)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)

iPad Buying guide

The shopping for an Apple tablet, the first consideration is probably price. The different iPad models cover very distinct price points and that should be a good starting point. That alone basically determined how we chose the 4 suggestions above combined with our reviews. Other points that guided our selection:

  • Display size (+dimensions): The screen largely defines the size of the device, with a compact bezel around it to help handle the tablet. The iPad family usually are equipped with LCD panels updating at 60 times per second (Hz in refresh rate), with the exception of the iPad Pro's smoother 120 Hz OLED display.
  • Processor and memory: In the past, this combination was important mostly to determine how many years of security updates the device would get (an older chip usually means a smaller update lifespan). But with the current obsession over artificial intelligence, not only are CPUs getting beefier AI-optimized NPUs (neural processing units), the amount of RAM is increasing like never before in the Apple ecosystem.

 

Article updated in November 2024. Comments posted before the update were kept and may refer to previous versions of this list.

