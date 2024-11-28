Compare All iPad Models: Regular, Air, Pro, and Mini
Apple's latest iPad is positioned as a true laptop replacement. The company is committed to elevating the iPad's functionality to parallel traditional laptops, featuring hardware upgrades such as the new M4 chips and more intuitive software for multitasking. With these enhancements, Apple appears set to redefine the iPad's role. But how many models are available? In this buyer's guide, we simplify Apple's iPad lineup for you, distinguishing between those designed for a classic tablet experience and the newer, more computer-like devices.
All iPads compared in 2024
In May 2024, Apple unveiled the 7th generation iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 13-inch models, equipped with M4 chips. As anticipated, the new iPad Air was also released, available in 11-inch and 13-inch models and featuring M2 chips.
On the same day, Apple updated the accessory ecosystem for the iPads, introducing a more computer-like keyboard and an advanced Apple Pencil. We have prepared a special article covering all the new releases from the "Get Loose" event on May 7, just for you:
Apple iPad Pro 2024: Starting from $999
The iPad Pro models now start at $999 for the 11-inch version and $1,299 for the 13-inch variant, available in Space Gray and Silver. These new models offer a leap in performance and display technology, setting them apart in the Apple lineup with the first OLED display for the iPad line. As the name suggests, they are packed with all the latest features and the best-performing chip in Apple's arsenal.
The iPad Pro is probably overkill for most people, with hardware and feature-set that are very competitive with Apple's own MacBook family of laptops. The iPad Pro is ideal for those with workflows that have adapted to the tablet interface (e.g. mobile video editors who use Final Cut Pro) or simply want to have the most powerful tablet in their bag wherever they go.
iPad Pro 2024: Prices
|iPad Pro 2024: 11-inch
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|2 TB
|Wi-Fi
|$999
|$1,199
|$1,599
|$1,999
|5G
|$1,199
|-
|-
|-
|Nano-texture glass
|-
|-
|$1,699
|-
|iPad Pro 2024: 13-inch
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|2 TB
|Wi-Fi
|$1,299
|$1,499
|$1,899
|$2,299
|5G
|$1,499
|-
|-
|-
|Nano-texture glass
|-
|$1,999
|-
Good
- Sensational display
- Thin and light body
- Very good battery life
- Ultra-fast Apple M4 processor
Bad
- Expensive peripherals required for a PC-like experience
Apple iPad Air 2024: Starting at $599
The iPad Air, a favorite choice for users seeking a balance of performance and affordability, received a significant upgrade from Apple on May 7, 2024. The new models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, are now equipped with advanced M2 chips. The Air makes small sacrifices in performance and display that very few people will be able to notice in our opinion.
The iPad offers a balanced option for advanced users, without the expensive "Professional" features found in the top pick. It can run the same apps and games as the expensive model, with good performance (and usually faster than any Android rival), excellent software support with all the same AI features promised for the iPad Pro and iPhone models, and good connectivity options.
iPad Air 2024: Prices
|iPad Air 2024 11-inch
|128 GB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|Wi-Fi
|$599
|$699
|$899
|$1,099
|5G
|$749
|-
|-
|-
|iPad Air 2024 13-inch
|128 GB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|Wi-Fi
|$799
|$899
|$1,099
|$1,299
|5G
|$949
|-
|-
|-
Good
- Great price-performance level (in the basic model)
- Great display despite technical compromises
- Finally support for the Magic Keyboard
- Good endurance despite a larger display
Bad
- Not compatible with older Apple Pencils with magnetic charging
- Display and memory upgrade very expensive
- iPadOS still cumbersome to work with
- USB-C port without Thunderbolt
Apple iPad (10th generation): Starting from $349
The latest basic iPad was released in October 2022. The base iPad broke many traditions in the base model, ditching not only the front home button but also the Lightning port, this last one replaced by USB-C. Although still using Touch ID as its biometric feature, the fingerprint sensor is now housed on the side, similar to the rest of the iPad line.
The base iPad is probably the most sensible buy for most people, with a balanced mix of price and performance, paired with a modern design. It is worth noting that the A14 chip is relatively old for Apple standards, and the iPad 10 won't be getting most of the new "Apple Intelligence" features due to the older chip and RAM capacity. However, if all you need is a reliable device to consume media, read books, documents, or recipes, the iPad 10 is the most cost-effective way in the Apple ecosystem.
iPad 10th generation: Prices
|iPad 10th generation
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Wi-Fi
|$349
|$499
|5G
|$499
|$649
|iPad 9th generation (discontinued)
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Wi-Fi
|$329
|$479
|4G LTE
|$459
|$609
Good
- Updated and modern design
- Front camera positioned in landscape mode
- Really stable performance
- USB-C port instead of Lightning (Finally!)
- A reliable companion
Bad
- Support for first generation Apple Pencil (Lightning port)
- 64 GB variant is a joke in 2022
- Quality-to-price ratio is not justified
The 9th generation iPad was officially discontinued in early 2024 but bargain hunters may be able to find the entry-level tablet with the Home button in stores.
Apple iPad mini 2024: Starting from $499
The seventh-generation iPad mini is the sole compact option in Apple's tablet range, with an 8.3-inch display. It was updated at the end of 2024 to prepare it for the upcoming "Apple Intelligence" features, with the same A17 Pro processor as the iPhone 15 Pro and a big memory upgrade.
Besides the powerful chip, the iPad mini is honestly the only option if you want an iPad that is smaller than 10-inch. But even among Android tablets, there are only a couple of niche models (usually marketed for gamers) that can offer a similar level of versatility and performance as the iPad mini 7/2024 and usually without the same build quality. Just remember that upgrades for storage and/or 5G take the price very high, very quickly.
iPad mini 2024: Prices
|iPad mini 2024 price
|128 GB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|Wi-Fi
|$499
|$599
|$799
|5G
|$649
|$749
|$949
iPad Buying guide
The shopping for an Apple tablet, the first consideration is probably price. The different iPad models cover very distinct price points and that should be a good starting point. That alone basically determined how we chose the 4 suggestions above combined with our reviews. Other points that guided our selection:
- Display size (+dimensions): The screen largely defines the size of the device, with a compact bezel around it to help handle the tablet. The iPad family usually are equipped with LCD panels updating at 60 times per second (Hz in refresh rate), with the exception of the iPad Pro's smoother 120 Hz OLED display.
- Processor and memory: In the past, this combination was important mostly to determine how many years of security updates the device would get (an older chip usually means a smaller update lifespan). But with the current obsession over artificial intelligence, not only are CPUs getting beefier AI-optimized NPUs (neural processing units), the amount of RAM is increasing like never before in the Apple ecosystem.
Article updated in November 2024. Comments posted before the update were kept and may refer to previous versions of this list.
