Circle to Search: Samsung's Killer Feature Also Coming to the Pixel 8 & 8 Pro

Samsung also teased the new Galaxy AI at the unpacked event for the Galaxy S24 series. The "Circle to Search" function was particularly impressive. However, this AI feature will not be reserved for the Samsung flagships. Google announced that the function will soon also be available on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

"Circle to Search" not just for the Samsung Galaxy S24 trio

Samsung presented a thoroughly impressive AI feature called "Circle to Search" at the Unpacked event in California last night. Whether in the browser, on your own photos, or in a video—by circling the object of interest, you activate the Google search engine. Anyone who thought that this function would be reserved for the three Samsung Galaxy S24 models presented yesterday for the time being will be delighted to hear the good news from Google.

Mountain View has announced that not only the Galaxy S24 series from Samsung will receive "Circle to Search", but also the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The company even narrowed down the date to Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

As you can see in the short teaser video, the object of interest does not even have to be explicitly circled. Highlighting, scribbling, or tapping also provides further information. Once the feature has been delivered, you will need to hold down the home button or navigation bar to activate it. Of course, the nextpit editorial team will provide you with a separate "How to" article.

Did you watch the Unpacked event last night? What was your highlight? Maybe the Samsung Galaxy Ring at the very end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Source: Google

